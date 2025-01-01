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The Bernard “Buster” Brown Legacy Scholarship

The Bernard “Buster” Brown Legacy Scholarship for NENA Conference AttendanceBernard “Buster” Brown dedicated over four decades to public safety communications, leaving a lasting impact on the 9-1-1 profession and the people within it. He was more than a leader—he was a mentor, an advocate, and someone who believed in growing others and strengthening this profession from within.Through Gold Line Support, we are proud to honor his legacy by creating a scholarship that does exactly that.This scholarship will fund a 9-1-1 professional’s opportunity to attend the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Conference—an experience that represents connection, education, and leadership at the highest level of our field. It’s where professionals grow, build relationships, and return to their centers better equipped to serve their communities.By supporting this scholarship, you are not just making a donation—you are investing in the future of 9-1-1. You are helping carry forward Buster’s passion for mentorship, development, and service.Our goal is to fully fund one recipient, covering conference registration, travel, and lodging—removing barriers and creating opportunity.Together, we can ensure his legacy continues—not just in memory, but in action.