Gold Line Support
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Gold Line Support

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Gold Line Support

Our mission

Gold Line Support honors the legacy of Bernard 'Buster' Brown by providing scholarships for 9-1-1 professionals to attend the NENA Conference, fostering mentorship, education, and leadership to enhance public safety communications.
Events
Events
First Voice Wellness Challenge 2026
Event
First Voice Wellness Challenge 2026
Jul 1, 12:00 AM - Jul 31, 11:55 PM MDT
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First Voice Summit 2027
Event
First Voice Summit 2027
Oct 19, 7:30 AM - Oct 21, 5:00 PM MDT
303 N Laura St, Jacksonville, FL 32202, USA
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First Voice Summit 2027 Vendors and Sponsors
Event
First Voice Summit 2027 Vendors and Sponsors
Oct 19, 7:30 AM - Oct 21, 5:00 PM MDT
303 N Laura St, Jacksonville, FL 32202, USA
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More ways to support us
The Bernard “Buster” Brown Legacy Scholarship
Donation
The Bernard “Buster” Brown Legacy Scholarship
The Bernard “Buster” Brown Legacy Scholarship for NENA Conference AttendanceBernard “Buster” Brown dedicated over four decades to public safety communications, leaving a lasting impact on the 9-1-1 profession and the people within it. He was more than a leader—he was a mentor, an advocate, and someone who believed in growing others and strengthening this profession from within.Through Gold Line Support, we are proud to honor his legacy by creating a scholarship that does exactly that.This scholarship will fund a 9-1-1 professional’s opportunity to attend the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Conference—an experience that represents connection, education, and leadership at the highest level of our field. It’s where professionals grow, build relationships, and return to their centers better equipped to serve their communities.By supporting this scholarship, you are not just making a donation—you are investing in the future of 9-1-1. You are helping carry forward Buster’s passion for mentorship, development, and service.Our goal is to fully fund one recipient, covering conference registration, travel, and lodging—removing barriers and creating opportunity.Together, we can ensure his legacy continues—not just in memory, but in action.
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Gold Line Support's Shop
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Gold Line Support's Shop
Every purchase in Gold Line Support’s Shop helps grow safe, stigma‑free spaces for mental health. 🛒💛When you shop here, you’re supporting workshops, support groups, and access to trusted mental health resources for individuals and families.Choose what you need today—your order helps someone else feel seen, heard, and supported on their path to recovery.
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Keep the Voice Heard: Fund a Dispatcher Today
Donation
Keep the Voice Heard: Fund a Dispatcher Today
$140 of $15,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.goldlinesupport.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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