Gold Line Support

Hosted by

Gold Line Support

About this event

First Voice Summit 2027

303 N Laura St

Jacksonville, FL 32202, USA

Full Summit Pass — Early Bird
$349
Available until Jun 30

Includes:

  • all summit workshops
  • networking sessions
  • keynote/general sessions
  • vendor hall access
  • community evening events
  • Voices Behind the Call event
  • conference materials
Full Summit Pass — Standard
$449

Includes:

  • all summit workshops
  • networking sessions
  • keynote/general sessions
  • vendor hall access
  • community evening events
  • Voices Behind the Call event
  • conference materials
One- Day Professional Pass
$149

Pass Includes:
• Access to one full day of summit activities
• Interactive workshops and discussion sessions
• Vendor and technology showcase access
• Networking opportunities
• Community engagement experiences during your selected day

Community Experience Day Pass
Pay what you can

This gives the public:

  • vendor hall access
  • select community sessions
  • interaction areas
  • awareness exhibits
  • public safety engagement
VOICES BEHIND THE CALL EVENT
$20

An event that is held Tuesday, October 19th, 2027, from 6:30 pm to 8:30pm, a Talent and Art show by your Public Safety Community

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