First Voice Summit 2027

About this event
Includes:
Includes:
Pass Includes:
• Access to one full day of summit activities
• Interactive workshops and discussion sessions
• Vendor and technology showcase access
• Networking opportunities
• Community engagement experiences during your selected day
This gives the public:
An event that is held Tuesday, October 19th, 2027, from 6:30 pm to 8:30pm, a Talent and Art show by your Public Safety Community
$
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