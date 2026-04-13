Good Shepherd Montessori
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Good Shepherd Montessori

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Good Shepherd Montessori

Our mission

Good Shepherd Montessori provides need-based tuition assistance to families, ensuring access to high-quality early childhood education. Through community support and fundraising, they empower children to thrive in a nurturing, Montessori environment.
More ways to support us
Good Shepherd Montessori School's Spring 2026 Plant Fundraiser
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Good Shepherd Montessori School's Spring 2026 Plant Fundraiser
Welcome to Good Shepherd Montessori's annual Spring Plant Fundraiser!Your contribution to this fundraiser helps our Tuition Assistance Program. Thank you for supporting our mission of granting need-based tuition assistance to families who would otherwise not be able to afford a high-quality early childhood education. Please share this fundraiser with your family and friends in the area and encourage them to order today!The sale will run from March 13 - April 13, 2026. Pick up is on Friday, May 8th between 1 and 5:30 p.m.
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Donation
Invest in our Children through the Tuition Assistance Program
Your donation to our Tuition Assistance Program enables us to serve more families and offer high-quality, affordable early childhood education. Open the doors for more children to attend and give every learner the tools they need to succeed. Change a child's life today 📚!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.gsmontessori.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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