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Good Shepherd Montessori School's Spring 2026 Plant Fundraiser

Welcome to Good Shepherd Montessori's annual Spring Plant Fundraiser!Your contribution to this fundraiser helps our Tuition Assistance Program. Thank you for supporting our mission of granting need-based tuition assistance to families who would otherwise not be able to afford a high-quality early childhood education. Please share this fundraiser with your family and friends in the area and encourage them to order today!The sale will run from March 13 - April 13, 2026. Pick up is on Friday, May 8th between 1 and 5:30 p.m.