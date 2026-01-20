Good Shepherd Montessori
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Good Shepherd Montessori

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Good Shepherd Montessori

About this shop

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Good Shepherd Montessori School's Spring 2026 Plant Fundraiser

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$

12" Sunny Annual Hanging Basket item
12" Sunny Annual Hanging Basket
$35

may contain trailing petunias and verbenas, calibrachoas, lobelia

12" Shady Annual Hanging Basket item
12" Shady Annual Hanging Basket
$35

May contain fuchsias, diascias, coleus, lobelia, impatiens

12" Round Shade Planter item
12" Round Shade Planter
$29

May contain lobelia, alyssum, fuchsias, impatiens, coleus, begonias

12" Round Sun Planter item
12" Round Sun Planter
$29

May contain lobelia, alyssum, marigolds, petunias, geraniums, pansies

Americana RED Geraniums item
Americana RED Geraniums
$4.25

Fabulous for full sun with blooms all season long. Sold individually in a 4" pot

Americana PINK Geraniums item
Americana PINK Geraniums
$4.25

Fabulous for full sun with blooms all season long. Sold individually in a 4" pot

Americana WHITE Geraniums item
Americana WHITE Geraniums
$4.25

Fabulous for full sun with blooms all season long. Sold individually in a 4" pot

Americana CORAL Geraniums item
Americana CORAL Geraniums
$4.25

Fabulous for full sun with blooms all season long. Sold individually in a 4" pot

10" Petite Sun Planter item
10" Petite Sun Planter
$15

May contain lobelia, alyssum, marigolds, petunias, geraniums, pansies

Marigold Dwarf Annual Flower HALF Flat item
Marigold Dwarf Annual Flower HALF Flat
$16

12" tall; yellow, orange, and rust blooms for sun. Great for patio pots! Contains 18 Plants

Marigold Dwarf Annual Flower FULL Flat item
Marigold Dwarf Annual Flower FULL Flat
$32

12" tall; yellow, orange, and rust blooms for sun. Great for patio pots! Contains 36 Plants

Petunia Mix Annual Flower HALF Flat item
Petunia Mix Annual Flower HALF Flat
$16

10" tall spreading, for sun. Pinch in early summer for compact growth. Contains 18 plants

Petunia Mix Annual Flower FULL Flat item
Petunia Mix Annual Flower FULL Flat
$32

10" tall spreading, for sun. Pinch in early summer for compact growth. Contains 36 plants

Lobelia Trailing Annual Flower HALF Flat item
Lobelia Trailing Annual Flower HALF Flat
$16

8-12" tall; Trailing brilliant blue for hanging baskets and rock walls. Sun or shade. Contains 18 plants

Lobelia Trailing Annual Flower FULL Flat item
Lobelia Trailing Annual Flower FULL Flat
$32

8-12" tall; Trailing brilliant blue for hanging baskets and rock walls. Sun or shade. Contains 36 plants

Impatiens Mix Annual Flower HALF Flat item
Impatiens Mix Annual Flower HALF Flat
$16

10” tall, red, pink, white & mixed colors for shade or morning sun; Contains 18 plants

Impatiens Mix Annual Flower FULL Flat item
Impatiens Mix Annual Flower FULL Flat
$32

10” tall, red, pink, white & mixed colors for shade or morning sun; Contains 36 plants

Dahlia Dwarf Mix Annual Flower HALF Flat item
Dahlia Dwarf Mix Annual Flower HALF Flat
$16

12” tall, full sun. A mixture of cheery colors for planters or beds. Contains 18 plants

Dahlia Dwarf Mix Annual Flower FULL Flat item
Dahlia Dwarf Mix Annual Flower FULL Flat
$32

12” tall, full sun. A mixture of cheery colors for planters or beds. Contains 36 plants

Herb Sampler HALF Flat item
Herb Sampler HALF Flat
$22.50

HALF flat contains eight popular herbs: Chives, Lavender, Marjoram, Mint, Oregano, Rosemary, Sage, and Thyme. 8 pots (4 inch each), 1 of each type for a HALF sampler.

Herb Sampler FULL Flat item
Herb Sampler FULL Flat
$45

FULL flat contains eight popular herbs: Chives, Lavender, Marjoram, Mint, Oregano, Rosemary, Sage, and Thyme. 8 pots (4 inch each), 2 of each type for a FULL sampler.

Heirloom Tomato Sampler HALF Flat item
Heirloom Tomato Sampler HALF Flat
$22.50

HALF flat contains eight heirloom varieties. 8 pots (4 inch each), 1 of each type for a HALF sampler

Heirloom Tomato Sampler FULL Flat item
Heirloom Tomato Sampler FULL Flat
$45

FULL flat contains eight heirloom varieties. 8 pots (4 inch each), 2 of each type for a FULL sampler

Garden Bounty Vegetable Sampler HALF Flat item
Garden Bounty Vegetable Sampler HALF Flat
$22.50

HALF sampler contains tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, and zucchini plants. 8 pots (4 inch each), 1 of each type for a HALF sampler.

Garden Bounty Vegetable Sampler FULL Flat item
Garden Bounty Vegetable Sampler FULL Flat
$45

FULL sampler contains tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, and zucchini plants. 8 pots (4 inch each), 2 of each type for a FULL sampler.

Snapdragon Annual FULL Flat Tray item
Snapdragon Annual FULL Flat Tray
$32

12" tall, full sun to partial shade, white, pink, and red. Contains 36 plants

Snapdragon Annual HALF Flat Tray item
Snapdragon Annual HALF Flat Tray
$16

12" tall, full sun to partial shade, white, pink, and red. Contains 18 plants

Alyssum Annual FULL Flat Tray item
Alyssum Annual FULL Flat Tray
$32

3-5" tall. full sun to partial shade. White; ground cover. Contains 36 plants.

Alyssum Annual HALF Flat Tray item
Alyssum Annual HALF Flat Tray
$16

3-5" tall. full sun to partial shade. White; ground cover. Contains 18 plants.

Victorian Blue Salvia Annual FULL Flat Tray item
Victorian Blue Salvia Annual FULL Flat Tray
$32

24" tall; full sun; deep royal blue to violet blue. Contains 36 plants.

Victorian Blue Salvia Annual HALF Flat Tray item
Victorian Blue Salvia Annual HALF Flat Tray
$16

24" tall; full sun; deep royal blue to violet blue. Contains 18 plants.

Cosmos Mix Annual FULL Flat Tray item
Cosmos Mix Annual FULL Flat Tray
$32

24" tall, full sun, pink, white and rose colors. Contains 36 plants.

Cosmos Mix Annual HALF Flat Tray item
Cosmos Mix Annual HALF Flat Tray
$16

24" tall, full sun, pink, white and rose colors. Contains 18 plants.

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