Good Shepherd Montessori School's Spring 2026 Plant Fundraiser

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About this shop
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may contain trailing petunias and verbenas, calibrachoas, lobelia
May contain fuchsias, diascias, coleus, lobelia, impatiens
May contain lobelia, alyssum, fuchsias, impatiens, coleus, begonias
May contain lobelia, alyssum, marigolds, petunias, geraniums, pansies
Fabulous for full sun with blooms all season long. Sold individually in a 4" pot
Fabulous for full sun with blooms all season long. Sold individually in a 4" pot
Fabulous for full sun with blooms all season long. Sold individually in a 4" pot
Fabulous for full sun with blooms all season long. Sold individually in a 4" pot
May contain lobelia, alyssum, marigolds, petunias, geraniums, pansies
12" tall; yellow, orange, and rust blooms for sun. Great for patio pots! Contains 18 Plants
12" tall; yellow, orange, and rust blooms for sun. Great for patio pots! Contains 36 Plants
10" tall spreading, for sun. Pinch in early summer for compact growth. Contains 18 plants
10" tall spreading, for sun. Pinch in early summer for compact growth. Contains 36 plants
8-12" tall; Trailing brilliant blue for hanging baskets and rock walls. Sun or shade. Contains 18 plants
8-12" tall; Trailing brilliant blue for hanging baskets and rock walls. Sun or shade. Contains 36 plants
10” tall, red, pink, white & mixed colors for shade or morning sun; Contains 18 plants
10” tall, red, pink, white & mixed colors for shade or morning sun; Contains 36 plants
12” tall, full sun. A mixture of cheery colors for planters or beds. Contains 18 plants
12” tall, full sun. A mixture of cheery colors for planters or beds. Contains 36 plants
HALF flat contains eight popular herbs: Chives, Lavender, Marjoram, Mint, Oregano, Rosemary, Sage, and Thyme. 8 pots (4 inch each), 1 of each type for a HALF sampler.
FULL flat contains eight popular herbs: Chives, Lavender, Marjoram, Mint, Oregano, Rosemary, Sage, and Thyme. 8 pots (4 inch each), 2 of each type for a FULL sampler.
HALF flat contains eight heirloom varieties. 8 pots (4 inch each), 1 of each type for a HALF sampler
FULL flat contains eight heirloom varieties. 8 pots (4 inch each), 2 of each type for a FULL sampler
HALF sampler contains tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, and zucchini plants. 8 pots (4 inch each), 1 of each type for a HALF sampler.
FULL sampler contains tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, and zucchini plants. 8 pots (4 inch each), 2 of each type for a FULL sampler.
12" tall, full sun to partial shade, white, pink, and red. Contains 36 plants
12" tall, full sun to partial shade, white, pink, and red. Contains 18 plants
3-5" tall. full sun to partial shade. White; ground cover. Contains 36 plants.
3-5" tall. full sun to partial shade. White; ground cover. Contains 18 plants.
24" tall; full sun; deep royal blue to violet blue. Contains 36 plants.
24" tall; full sun; deep royal blue to violet blue. Contains 18 plants.
24" tall, full sun, pink, white and rose colors. Contains 36 plants.
24" tall, full sun, pink, white and rose colors. Contains 18 plants.
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