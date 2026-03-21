Good Shepherds Love

Donation

Donate to help provide shelter, personal care and love to your community.

Your gift will help provide valuable resources to keep our pantry stocked and allow us to fund our Lift Up Program that assists with bill pay, budgeting and helps provide room credits for people in transition and/or homeless. All programs of Good Shepherd are directly blessed by your giving. Our mission is Bridging community thru Christ by the power of Jesus's love, breaking chains of poverty, lack, and limitation by providing housing opportunities, clothing, personal care items, acceptance and bible studies. Meeting tangible, physical and spiritual needs. This is possible because of you. These relationships being built, teachings and prayer have allowed our community to see the goodness of God, and they want that for their own lives as well. Please consider partnering with us monthly or a 1-time donation. We desperately need you help to make this vision reality as we plan to expand our services. Making available free clothing, bathing & laundry facilities, temporary housing and food resource. Bringing Kingdom culture into our cities through our businesses.Check us out @ www.goodshepherdslove.org and follow us on face book. Once again, thank you for your continued generosity. Please retain this receipt for accounting purposes. No goods or services were exchanged due to receipt of this gift. Once again, thank you for your generosity. Yours with gratitude, Korey M. SullivanPresident, Good Shepherd’s Love