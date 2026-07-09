Women of Excellence Night Out

About this event
8 left!
Mary Kay facial, dinner, non-alcoholic drink, and your choice of 3 items from our thrifty retail space of Good Shepherd's Love. *All sales support those in crisis, survivors of abuse and homelessness.
2 left!
This ticket allows 4 friends to share a night of facials, dinner and shopping @ a discounted price. Facials by Mary Kay, thrift shopping on site @ Good Shepherd (Up to 3 items $25 value) and dinner. This event is hosted after hours for privacy. Once this group ticket is purchased you will be contacted for dinner options of your choice.
*All sales support those in crisis, survivors of abuse and homelessness.
1 left!
This ticket allows 5 friends to share a night of facials, dinner and shopping @ a discounted price. Facials by Mary Kay, thrift shopping on site @ Good Shepherd (up to 3 items $25 value) and dinner. This event is hosted after hours for privacy. Once this group ticket is purchased you will be contacted for dinner options of your choice. Secure this ticket for a private event for only you and your guests.
*All sales support those in crisis, survivors of abuse and homelessness.
1 left!
This ticket allows 6 friends to share a night of facials, dinner and shopping @ a discounted price. Facials by Mary Kay, thrift shopping on site @ Good Shepherd (up to 3 items $25 value) and dinner. This event is hosted after hours for privacy. Once this group ticket is purchased you will be contacted for dinner options of your choice. Secure this ticket for a private event for only you and your guests.
*All sales support those in crisis, survivors of abuse and homelessness.
1 left!
This ticket allows 7 friends to share a night of facials, dinner and shopping @ a discounted price. Facials by Mary Kay, thrift shopping on site @ Good Shepherd (up to 3 items $25 value) and dinner. This event is hosted after hours for privacy. Once this group ticket is purchased you will be contacted for dinner options of your choice. Secure this ticket for a private event for only you and your guests.
*All sales support those in crisis, survivors of abuse and homelessness.
1 left!
This ticket allows 8 friends to share a night of facials, dinner and shopping @ a discounted price. Facials by Mary Kay, thrift shopping on site @ Good Shepherd (up to 3 items $25 value) and dinner. This event is hosted after hours for privacy. Once this group ticket is purchased you will be contacted for dinner options of your choice. Secure this ticket for a private event for only you and your guests.
*All sales support those in crisis, survivors of abuse and homelessness.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!