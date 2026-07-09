A bouquet of colorful, stylized flowers spills from a white bag, with the words "thank YOU" in dark blue lettering against a soft pink background.
Good Shepherds Love

Hosted by

Good Shepherds Love

About this event

Women of Excellence Night Out

916 S Main St

Eaton Rapids, MI 48827, USA

Women of Excellence: A night out
$50

8 left!

Mary Kay facial, dinner, non-alcoholic drink, and your choice of 3 items from our thrifty retail space of Good Shepherd's Love. *All sales support those in crisis, survivors of abuse and homelessness.

Group of 4
$150

2 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket allows 4 friends to share a night of facials, dinner and shopping @ a discounted price. Facials by Mary Kay, thrift shopping on site @ Good Shepherd (Up to 3 items $25 value) and dinner. This event is hosted after hours for privacy. Once this group ticket is purchased you will be contacted for dinner options of your choice.

*All sales support those in crisis, survivors of abuse and homelessness.

Group of 5- Private Event
$200

1 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

This ticket allows 5 friends to share a night of facials, dinner and shopping @ a discounted price. Facials by Mary Kay, thrift shopping on site @ Good Shepherd (up to 3 items $25 value) and dinner. This event is hosted after hours for privacy. Once this group ticket is purchased you will be contacted for dinner options of your choice. Secure this ticket for a private event for only you and your guests.

*All sales support those in crisis, survivors of abuse and homelessness.

Group of 6- Private Event
$250

1 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This ticket allows 6 friends to share a night of facials, dinner and shopping @ a discounted price. Facials by Mary Kay, thrift shopping on site @ Good Shepherd (up to 3 items $25 value) and dinner. This event is hosted after hours for privacy. Once this group ticket is purchased you will be contacted for dinner options of your choice. Secure this ticket for a private event for only you and your guests.

*All sales support those in crisis, survivors of abuse and homelessness.

Group of 7- Private Event
$300

1 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

This ticket allows 7 friends to share a night of facials, dinner and shopping @ a discounted price. Facials by Mary Kay, thrift shopping on site @ Good Shepherd (up to 3 items $25 value) and dinner. This event is hosted after hours for privacy. Once this group ticket is purchased you will be contacted for dinner options of your choice. Secure this ticket for a private event for only you and your guests.

*All sales support those in crisis, survivors of abuse and homelessness.

Group of 8- Private Event
$350

1 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This ticket allows 8 friends to share a night of facials, dinner and shopping @ a discounted price. Facials by Mary Kay, thrift shopping on site @ Good Shepherd (up to 3 items $25 value) and dinner. This event is hosted after hours for privacy. Once this group ticket is purchased you will be contacted for dinner options of your choice. Secure this ticket for a private event for only you and your guests.

*All sales support those in crisis, survivors of abuse and homelessness.

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