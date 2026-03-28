Good Soil Project Limited

Good Soil Project Limited

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Our mission

The Good Soil Project empowers youth exiting detention through farming, mentorship, and job training, fostering responsibility and purpose. We cultivate healing and stability, transforming lives by providing meaningful work and a safe environment.
Past events
Past events
Hawaiian Dinner Fundraiser
Event
Hawaiian Dinner Fundraiser
Mar 28, 4:30 - 8:00 PM PDT
2600 Stoltz Hill Rd, Lebanon, OR 97355, USA
More ways to support us
Land Downpayment
Donation
Land Downpayment
$0 of $30,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.thegoodsoilproject.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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