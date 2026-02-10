Hawaiian Dinner Fundraiser

About this event
Gluten Free/Dairy Free Meal:
Teriyaki Chicken
Mauve Rice
Stir-Fried Noodles
Add Asian Cabbage Salad (Gluten and Dairy Free) to your meal.
Add Mac Salad (contains gluten and dairy)
to your meal.
Buy a Ticket for some delicious Kalua Coffee Chocolate Cake (Contains Gluten and Dairy)
Enter for a chance to win In-N-Out meal certificates, $50 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card, 2 Wildlife Safari Tickets, and more
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!