Good Soil Project Limited

Hosted by

Good Soil Project Limited

About this event

Hawaiian Dinner Fundraiser

2600 Stoltz Hill Rd

Lebanon, OR 97355, USA

General Admission
$15

Gluten Free/Dairy Free Meal:

Teriyaki Chicken

Mauve Rice

Stir-Fried Noodles

Asian Cabbage Salad
$5

Add Asian Cabbage Salad (Gluten and Dairy Free) to your meal.

Mac Salad
$5

Add Mac Salad (contains gluten and dairy)

to your meal.


Dessert
$5

Buy a Ticket for some delicious Kalua Coffee Chocolate Cake (Contains Gluten and Dairy)

Raffle Ticket
$5

Enter for a chance to win In-N-Out meal certificates, $50 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card, 2 Wildlife Safari Tickets, and more

Add a donation for Good Soil Project Limited

$

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