Grand Strand Affair Ltd

Custom

Vendor Spaces

🎉 Each Booth is 10 X 10 and includes the following:2 Tables with coverings, access to electricity, you must provide surge protectors and cords, 2 chairs, Each Vendor receives up to 2 included event registrations - this is not per booth, it is per vendor. After your booth is paid for you will receive codes to register your staff. Each staff member must be registered to attend and must be over 20 when the event starts. Gov't issued ID will be required at check in.Hotel Cost should be 139.00@ night plus taxes and fees. Vending hours are currently planned as follows, which may change slightly as we get closer to the event:Thursday Load and Set up 8:00 AM to 1:00PMThursday Vending Hours : 2:00 PM to 6:00 PMFriday & Saturday 9:30 AM - 6:00 PMSunday 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Sunday 1:01 PM to as soon as everyone is done is load out.