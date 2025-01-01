Grand Strand Affair Ltd
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Grand Strand Affair Ltd

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Grand Strand Affair Ltd

Our mission

Grand Strand Affair Ltd fosters community through engaging events that blend fun, education, and connection. Their mission is to create memorable experiences by offering diverse classes and activities, all set against the backdrop of the ocean.
Events
Events
Grand Strand Affair
Event
Grand Strand Affair
Nov 19, 2:00 PM - Nov 22, 2:00 PM EST
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
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More ways to support us
Vendor Spaces
Custom
Vendor Spaces
🎉 Each Booth is 10 X 10 and includes the following:2 Tables with coverings, access to electricity, you must provide surge protectors and cords, 2 chairs, Each Vendor receives up to 2 included event registrations - this is not per booth, it is per vendor. After your booth is paid for you will receive codes to register your staff. Each staff member must be registered to attend and must be over 20 when the event starts. Gov't issued ID will be required at check in.Hotel Cost should be 139.00@ night plus taxes and fees. Vending hours are currently planned as follows, which may change slightly as we get closer to the event:Thursday Load and Set up 8:00 AM to 1:00PMThursday Vending Hours : 2:00 PM to 6:00 PMFriday & Saturday 9:30 AM - 6:00 PMSunday 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Sunday 1:01 PM to as soon as everyone is done is load out.
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Grand Strand Affair Event SWAG
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Grand Strand Affair Event SWAG
Grab your Event Pin, Tote Bag, Hoodie or T-shirt here. Pick it up at registration and be all set to go!Happy shopping! 🌟Grand Strand Affair Ltd
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Online Silent Auction
Shop
Online Silent Auction
Browse our collection of fair-trade items, artisan crafts, and awareness merchandise. Every purchase empowers communities and funds humanitarian programs worldwide. Shop global, impact local 🛒
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Our website

https://www.grandstrandaffair.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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