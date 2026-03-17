Grand Strand Affair

A 1950s High Protocol Kinky Tea -





Step into a space where class, control, and a little bit of mischief all sit at the same table. This

isn’t just tea… this is intention. This is structure. This is power dressed up in pearls and pressed

suits. We’re taking it back to the 1950s where presentation mattered, manners were everything,

and roles were clearly defined, but adding that kink twist we all know and love. From the

moment you walk in, you’re stepping into protocol. How you stand, how you speak, how you

serve…it all matters here.