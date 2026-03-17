Grand Strand Affair Ltd

Hosted by

Grand Strand Affair Ltd

About this event

Grand Strand Affair

Myrtle Beach

South Carolina

Believer VIP
$150

4 days, 3 nights, 3 dungeons, 40 plus classes PLUS the following

Priority class seating in all classes

VIP and Presenter Meet and Greet

VIP Limited Edition T-Shirt and Event Pin. ( we will send an email for size)

These are limited to the first 50 purchasers.


Discount NOT available for this ticket.

Early Registration
$165
Available until Sep 15

4 days, 3 nights, 3 dungeons, 40 plus classes and loads of special activities. Get your ticket before prices increase.


Affliated Group or Volunteer? Get your discount before you purchase. Email [email protected] to obtain discount details

Regular Registration
$180

4 days, 3 nights, 3 dungeons, 40 plus classes and loads of special activities


Affliated Group or Volunteer? Get your discount before you purchase. Email [email protected] to obtain discount details

Formal Tea Service - Server
$25

A 1950s High Protocol Kinky Tea -


Step into a space where class, control, and a little bit of mischief all sit at the same table. This

isn’t just tea… this is intention. This is structure. This is power dressed up in pearls and pressed

suits. We’re taking it back to the 1950s where presentation mattered, manners were everything,

and roles were clearly defined, but adding that kink twist we all know and love. From the

moment you walk in, you’re stepping into protocol. How you stand, how you speak, how you

serve…it all matters here.

Formal Tea Service - Served
$25

A 1950s High Protocol Kinky Tea -


Step into a space where class, control, and a little bit of mischief all sit at the same table. This

isn’t just tea… this is intention. This is structure. This is power dressed up in pearls and pressed

suits. We’re taking it back to the 1950s where presentation mattered, manners were everything,

and roles were clearly defined, but adding that kink twist we all know and love. From the

moment you walk in, you’re stepping into protocol. How you stand, how you speak, how you

serve…it all matters here.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!