Grand Strand Affair

About this event
South Carolina
4 days, 3 nights, 3 dungeons, 40 plus classes PLUS the following
Priority class seating in all classes
VIP and Presenter Meet and Greet
VIP Limited Edition T-Shirt and Event Pin. ( we will send an email for size)
These are limited to the first 50 purchasers.
Discount NOT available for this ticket.
4 days, 3 nights, 3 dungeons, 40 plus classes and loads of special activities. Get your ticket before prices increase.
Affliated Group or Volunteer? Get your discount before you purchase. Email [email protected] to obtain discount details
4 days, 3 nights, 3 dungeons, 40 plus classes and loads of special activities
Affliated Group or Volunteer? Get your discount before you purchase. Email [email protected] to obtain discount details
A 1950s High Protocol Kinky Tea -
Step into a space where class, control, and a little bit of mischief all sit at the same table. This
isn’t just tea… this is intention. This is structure. This is power dressed up in pearls and pressed
suits. We’re taking it back to the 1950s where presentation mattered, manners were everything,
and roles were clearly defined, but adding that kink twist we all know and love. From the
moment you walk in, you’re stepping into protocol. How you stand, how you speak, how you
serve…it all matters here.
A 1950s High Protocol Kinky Tea -
Step into a space where class, control, and a little bit of mischief all sit at the same table. This
isn’t just tea… this is intention. This is structure. This is power dressed up in pearls and pressed
suits. We’re taking it back to the 1950s where presentation mattered, manners were everything,
and roles were clearly defined, but adding that kink twist we all know and love. From the
moment you walk in, you’re stepping into protocol. How you stand, how you speak, how you
serve…it all matters here.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!