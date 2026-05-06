Grandhaven PTA
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Our mission
Grandhaven PTA enhances the educational experience by funding classroom resources, family events, and enrichment activities, fostering community engagement among students, parents, and teachers.
Past events
Past events
Auction
Grandhaven Carnival Silent Auction
May 30, 12:00 PM PDT
3200 NE McDonald Ln, McMinnville, OR 97128, USA
Auction
Grandhaven PTA Spring Dessert Auction
Apr 1, 5:00 PM PDT
3200 NE McDonald Ln, McMinnville, OR 97128, USA
Our website
https://grandhaven.givebacks.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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