Grandhaven PTA Spring Dessert Auction

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Starting bid
Indulge in a dozen handcrafted cookies from Sweet & Surly Baking Co., featuring a delicious mix of chocolate chip, espresso, peanut butter, and buttery shortbread. The perfect treat for sharing—or keeping all to yourself!
About Sweet & Surly Baking Co.:
Local to McMinnville, Sweet & Surly Baking Co. offers a variety of decidant sweet treats. For more information, please visit www.sweetandsurlybakingco.com.
Starting bid
Enjoy a dozen delicious cookies from Maple Street Baker featuring every flavor in the lineup: brown butter chocolate chip, s’more, golden Oreo confetti, nutter butter crunch, strawberry shortcake, dulce de churro, cookies & cream, Biscoff cookie butter, caramel coconut chocolate chip, carrot cake crumble, mint chocolate grasshopper, and white chocolate raspberry. A decadent assortment with something for every sweet tooth!
Starting bid
Enjoy a pink champagne cake with fresh strawberries from Blair's Custom Cakes!
About Blairs Custom Cakes:
Blair is a local baker (and proud Grandhaven parent!) that specializes in custom cakes. You can find her work at www.Blairscustomcakes.com. Blair can be reached at [email protected] for your next event!
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 large pies from Blue Raeven Pie Company: (1) Blue Raeven Berry (blackberry, blueberry, marionberry) and (1) Cranberry Apple Crumb.
About Blue Raeven Pie Company:
Blue Raeven Pie Company has been carefully crafting handmade pies since 1987. Please visit their retail location at 1101 NE Alpine Ave. in McMinnville Tuesdays thru Saturdays from 10am - 5:30pm!
Starting bid
Enjoy a baker’s choice selection of gluten-free treats from Bierly Brewing’s bakery section.
About Bierly Brewing:
Local owners, JP and Ames Bierly of Bierly Brewing, have a passion for creating delicious gluten-free food and beverages and sharing them with their community. They are located at 624 NE Third Street in downtown McMinnville.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!