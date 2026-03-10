Grandhaven PTA Spring Dessert Auction

Indulge in a dozen handcrafted cookies from Sweet & Surly Baking Co., featuring a delicious mix of chocolate chip, espresso, peanut butter, and buttery shortbread. The perfect treat for sharing—or keeping all to yourself!





About Sweet & Surly Baking Co.:

Local to McMinnville, Sweet & Surly Baking Co. offers a variety of decidant sweet treats. For more information, please visit www.sweetandsurlybakingco.com.