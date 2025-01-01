Granite State Generosity Llc
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Granite State Generosity Llc

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Granite State Generosity Llc

Our mission

Granite State Generosity fosters community by engaging in fundraising and community events. Help us help others:)
Events
Events
Tix-Shhake It Off- Silent/Headphone Dance Party -2026
Event
Tix-Shhake It Off- Silent/Headphone Dance Party -2026
Aug 8, 7:00 - 11:30 PM EDT
167 Rockingham Rd, Auburn, NH 03032, USA
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SPONSOR-2026 Shhhake it off
Custom
SPONSOR-2026 Shhhake it off
Aug 8, 7:00 - 11:31 PM EDT
Auburn, NH, USA
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2026 Tee Up For Down Syndrome Golf Classic- Golfer Registration & Sponsors
Custom
2026 Tee Up For Down Syndrome Golf Classic- Golfer Registration & Sponsors
Oct 5, 8:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
313 South Rd, Candia, NH 03034, USA
Learn more
More ways to support us
Donate to Change Lives
Donation
Donate to Change Lives
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Granite State Generosity Llc, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate NH.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.gsgnh.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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