2026 Tee Up For Down Syndrome Golf Classic

About this event
18 holes, carts, lunch and a whole lot of fun! DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT
-Logo on cart sign
-Banner at registration -Foursome included -Ability to provide swag to golfers -Recognition at awards ceremony, on social media and on event website DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT
-Logo on scorecard or interior cart sign -Provide branded swag to golfers. -Recognition at awards ceremony, social media & on website
DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT
-Logo on lunch signage -Provided branded swag to golfers -Recognition at awards, social media and on website
DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT
-Logo on breakfast signage -Recognition at awards, social media and on website
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-Logo at grand prize hole -Mention at awards, social media, and on website
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-Logo on snack packaging -Mention at awards, social media and on website
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-Logo on beverage cart
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-Signage on the putting green and host the putting contest
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-Logo on all players waters. -Mention at awards, social media, and on website.
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-Mens/Ladies Closest to the pin
-Mens/Ladies longest drive -Co-ed straightest drive
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-Logo on designated hole
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-Logo on range
DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT
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