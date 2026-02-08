Granite State Generosity Llc

Hosted by

Granite State Generosity Llc

About this event

2026 Tee Up For Down Syndrome Golf Classic

313 South Rd

Candia, NH 03034, USA

Foursome item
Foursome
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

18 holes, carts, lunch and a whole lot of fun! DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Premier Sponsor item
Premier Sponsor
$2,500

-Logo on cart sign
-Banner at registration -Foursome included -Ability to provide swag to golfers -Recognition at awards ceremony, on social media and on event website DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Score Card/ Cart Sign item
Score Card/ Cart Sign
$2,000

-Logo on scorecard or interior cart sign -Provide branded swag to golfers. -Recognition at awards ceremony, social media & on website

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Lunch Sponsor item
Lunch Sponsor
$1,750

-Logo on lunch signage -Provided branded swag to golfers -Recognition at awards, social media and on website

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Breakfast Sponsor item
Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000

-Logo on breakfast signage -Recognition at awards, social media and on website

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Hole In One Sponsor item
Hole In One Sponsor
$750

-Logo at grand prize hole -Mention at awards, social media, and on website

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Snack Sponsor item
Snack Sponsor
$600

-Logo on snack packaging -Mention at awards, social media and on website

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Bev Cart Sponsor item
Bev Cart Sponsor
$500

-Logo on beverage cart

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Putting Contest
$400

-Signage on the putting green and host the putting contest

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Water Bottle Sponsor item
Water Bottle Sponsor
$400

-Logo on all players waters. -Mention at awards, social media, and on website.

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Challenge Hole Sponsor item
Challenge Hole Sponsor
$300

-Mens/Ladies Closest to the pin
-Mens/Ladies longest drive -Co-ed straightest drive

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Hole Sponsor item
Hole Sponsor
$200

-Logo on designated hole

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Driving Range Sponsor item
Driving Range Sponsor
$100

-Logo on range

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Add a donation for Granite State Generosity Llc

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