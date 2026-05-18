Guyer Band Boosters Club

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2026 - 2027 Color/Winter Guard Gear Store

The Guyer Color/Winter Guard Gear Store is the official source for all required guard uniform items not provided by the school. These items are essential for every incoming guard member and are worn with this year's school and show uniform throughout the marching season and winter guard season.To ensure a consistent, professional appearance across the entire program, the following items must be purchased through this store:Official Band Water Jug – Provides a uniform look and is used at all games, contests, rehearsals, and public events.Color Guard Duffle Bag – The required duffle bag used to care items like make up, hair products and items, change of clothing and shoes, and other items a guard member may need.Color Guard Team Jacket – The required warm up jacket worn by all guard members. Will be worn over the guard member's uniform when the weather cools off.Tan/Brown Dance Shoes - The dance shoes used by the color guard for marching season.Additional Required Items Purchased Outside the StoreIn addition to the items sold in the Gear Store, each band member is responsible for purchasing the following items on their own:Make up - The make up required for each show varies from show to show. The guard director will tell the guard what make up is required several weeks before the first show.Body tight – Worn under the show uniform. The guard director will tell the guard what body tight to get.Who Needs to OrderIncoming Members: All new band and guard students are required to purchase the full set of guard uniform items.Returning Members: You do not need to repurchase items if last year’s gear still fits properly and is in good condition. Please try on your uniform parts like shoes early to confirm sizing and condition.Uniform InspectionBefore every performance, the band will complete a full uniform inspection in the band hall. Each student must have all required items with them before the band departs the school.Order DeadlineAll orders must be submitted no later than Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11:59:59 PM.