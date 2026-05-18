Guyer Band Boosters Club
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Guyer Band Boosters Club

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Guyer Band Boosters Club

Our mission

The Guyer Band Boosters Club supports the Guyer High School Band and Color/Winter Guard programs by organizing fundraisers and events, fostering community involvement, and enhancing the educational experience for student musicians.
Events
Events
2026 - 2027 Guyer Band and Color Guard Fees
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2026 - 2027 Guyer Band and Color Guard Fees
May 18, 5:00 PM - Aug 2, 12:00 AM CDT
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More ways to support us
2026 - 2027 Color/Winter Guard Gear Store
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2026 - 2027 Color/Winter Guard Gear Store
The Guyer Color/Winter Guard Gear Store is the official source for all required guard uniform items not provided by the school. These items are essential for every incoming guard member and are worn with this year's school and show uniform throughout the marching season and winter guard season.To ensure a consistent, professional appearance across the entire program, the following items must be purchased through this store:Official Band Water Jug – Provides a uniform look and is used at all games, contests, rehearsals, and public events.Color Guard Duffle Bag – The required duffle bag used to care items like make up, hair products and items, change of clothing and shoes, and other items a guard member may need.Color Guard Team Jacket – The required warm up jacket worn by all guard members. Will be worn over the guard member's uniform when the weather cools off.Tan/Brown Dance Shoes - The dance shoes used by the color guard for marching season.Additional Required Items Purchased Outside the StoreIn addition to the items sold in the Gear Store, each band member is responsible for purchasing the following items on their own:Make up - The make up required for each show varies from show to show. The guard director will tell the guard what make up is required several weeks before the first show.Body tight – Worn under the show uniform. The guard director will tell the guard what body tight to get.Who Needs to OrderIncoming Members: All new band and guard students are required to purchase the full set of guard uniform items.Returning Members: You do not need to repurchase items if last year’s gear still fits properly and is in good condition. Please try on your uniform parts like shoes early to confirm sizing and condition.Uniform InspectionBefore every performance, the band will complete a full uniform inspection in the band hall. Each student must have all required items with them before the band departs the school.Order DeadlineAll orders must be submitted no later than Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11:59:59 PM.
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2026 - 2027 Band Gear Store
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2026 - 2027 Band Gear Store
The Guyer Band Gear Store is the official source for all required summer uniform items not provided by the school. These items are essential for every incoming band member and are worn underneath the full marching uniform throughout the season.To ensure a consistent, professional appearance across the entire program, the following items must be purchased through this store:Band Summer Jersey – Required for all members and worn under the formal marching uniform.Band Summer Uniform Shorts – Required uniform shorts designed for comfort and consistency during rehearsals and performances.MTX Marching Band Shoes – All students must wear the same style of marching shoe for games, contests, and public performances.Official Band Water Jug – Provides a uniform look and is used at all games, contests, rehearsals, and public events.Additional Required Items Purchased Outside the StoreIn addition to the items sold in the Gear Store, each band member is responsible for purchasing the following items on their own:Black athletic socks (not ankle‑length) – Must be long enough to maintain a clean, uniform appearance during performances and inspections.Black compression shorts – Worn under the Band Summer Uniform Shorts for comfort and modesty during rehearsals and performances.Who Needs to OrderIncoming Members: All new band and guard students are required to purchase the full set of summer uniform items.Returning Members: You do not need to repurchase items if last year’s gear still fits properly and is in good condition. Please try on your summer uniform early to confirm sizing.Uniform InspectionBefore every performance, the band will complete a full uniform inspection in the band hall. Each student must have all required items with them before the band departs the school.Order DeadlineAll orders must be submitted no later than Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11:59:59 PM.
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Our website

https://www.guyerband.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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