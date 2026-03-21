HACEMOS Scholarship Foundation
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HACEMOS Scholarship Foundation

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HACEMOS Scholarship Foundation

Our mission

HACEMOS Scholarship Foundation empowers students in North Texas by providing scholarships and mentorship, fostering educational success and community engagement to create a brighter future for all.
Events
Events
HACEMOS NTX: FIFA World Cup Experience
Event
HACEMOS NTX: FIFA World Cup Experience
Jun 6 - Jul 11 | 3 dates & times
1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
Get your tickets
2026 HACEMOS NTX Golf Tournament
Event
2026 HACEMOS NTX Golf Tournament
Jun 19, 7:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
3500 Bear Creek Ct, Dallas, TX 75261
Get your tickets
2026 HACEMOS NTX 5K Run/Walk
Event
2026 HACEMOS NTX 5K Run/Walk
Sep 12, 7:00 - 11:00 AM CDT
500 W Nedderman Dr, Arlington, TX 76013, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
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HACEMOS NTX Merch Shop
Thank you for showing interest in supporting HACEMOS North Texas! This is your one stop to get all of our available NTX Chapter merch.
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Donation
Donations for Operating Expenses
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At HACEMOS Scholarship Foundation, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.hacemosdfw.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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