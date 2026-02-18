2026 HACEMOS NTX 5K Run/Walk

About this event
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In-person participants can add a race shirt for an additional $15. The last day to add a shirt in your preferred size to your registration is Monday, August 17, 2026. After this deadline, any extra shirts will be sold at race day on a first-come, first-served basis for $20.
Best price available! Includes race numbered bib with tracking chip and finisher medal. Shirt not included, must be bought separately while supplies last.
Includes race numbered bib with tracking chip and finisher medal. Shirt not included, must be bought separately while supplies last.
Includes race numbered bib with tracking chip and finisher medal. Shirt not included, must be bought separately while supplies last.
Includes race shirt and finisher medal. These items will be shipped to you after race day. The last day to for virtual registration with shirt and medal is Monday, August 17, 2026.
Does not Include: race t-shirt, numbered bib, or finisher medal.
Recognized during the event opening + Bronze Level Benefits
Company logo on Finish Line + Bronze Level Benefits
Company logo on shirt sleeve exclusively + Bronze Level Benefits
PLEASE NOTE: Print deadline for shirts is June 26th.
Recognized during the performances after the race + Bronze Level Benefits
PLEASE NOTE: Based on availability from Sponsor packages
PLEASE NOTE: Must be approved by UTA to join
Company mentioned at event – we appreciate any level of support!
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