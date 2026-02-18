HACEMOS Scholarship Foundation

Hosted by

HACEMOS Scholarship Foundation

About this event

2026 HACEMOS NTX 5K Run/Walk

500 W Nedderman Dr

Arlington, TX 76013, USA

Add a donation for HACEMOS Scholarship Foundation

$

Race Shirt
$15
Available until Aug 18

In-person participants can add a race shirt for an additional $15. The last day to add a shirt in your preferred size to your registration is Monday, August 17, 2026. After this deadline, any extra shirts will be sold at race day on a first-come, first-served basis for $20.

Individual 5k Entrant (IN-PERSON, Early Bird #1)
$20
Available until Aug 1

Best price available! Includes race numbered bib with tracking chip and finisher medal. Shirt not included, must be bought separately while supplies last.

Individual 5k Entrant (IN-PERSON, Early Bird #2)
$22
Available until Aug 22

Includes race numbered bib with tracking chip and finisher medal. Shirt not included, must be bought separately while supplies last.

Individual 5k Entrant (IN-PERSON)
$25

Includes race numbered bib with tracking chip and finisher medal. Shirt not included, must be bought separately while supplies last.

Individual 5k Entrant (VIRTUAL, WITH SHIRT+MEDAL)
$40
Available until Aug 18

Includes race shirt and finisher medal. These items will be shipped to you after race day. The last day to for virtual registration with shirt and medal is Monday, August 17, 2026.

Individual 5k Entrant (VIRTUAL, NO SHIRT OR MEDAL)
$25

Does not Include: race t-shirt, numbered bib, or finisher medal.

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • 10 Complimentary Race Entries (includes shirts and medals)
  • 10x10 event space with table + 2 chairs
    (option to bring banner + canopy/tent)
  • Full page ad in 5K Race digital program (optional)
  • Company promotional items in participant swag bags (optional)
  • Company logo on event banner​
  • Company logo on social media thanks
  • Company logo on Run Signup website
  • Company logo on HACEMOS NTX website homepage
  • Invite to IME Becas / HACEMOS NTX Scholarship Ceremony & Recognition
  • Company Logo on Finish Line
  • Recognition during event (Opening & Ceremony)
  • Company logo on print & digital media
    (flyers, emails, general event posts, etc.)
  • Opportunity to speak before the race
    (2 Minutes max)
Gold Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets
  • 7 Complimentary Race Entries (includes shirts and medals)​
  • 10x10 event space with table + 2 chairs
    (option to bring banner + canopy/tent)
  • Full page ad in 5K Race digital program (optional)
  • Company promotional items in participant swag bags (optional)
  • Company logo on event banner​
  • Company logo on social media thanks (posts may include multiple sponsors, multiple posts may happen in a day)
  • Company logo on Run Signup website
  • Company logo on HACEMOS NTX website homepage
  • Invite to IME Becas / HACEMOS NTX Scholarship Ceremony & Recognition
  • Company Logo on Finish Line
  • Recognition during event (Opening)


Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
  • 5 Complimentary Race Entries (includes shirts and medals)​
  • 10x10 event space with table + 2 chairs
    (option to bring banner + canopy/tent)
  • Full page ad in 5K Race digital program (optional)
  • Company promotional items in participant swag bags (optional)
  • Company logo on event banner​
  • Company logo on social media thanks (posts may include multiple sponsors, multiple posts may happen in a day)
  • Company logo on Run Signup website
  • Company logo on HACEMOS NTX website homepage
  • Invite to IME Becas / HACEMOS NTX Scholarship Ceremony & Recognition


Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 Complimentary Race Entries (includes shirts and medals)​
  • 10x10 event space with table + 2 chairs
    (option to bring banner + canopy/tent)
  • Full page ad in 5K Race digital program (optional)
  • Company promotional items in participant swag bags (optional)
  • Company logo on event banner​
  • Company logo on social media thanks (posts may include multiple sponsors, multiple posts may happen in a day)
  • Company logo on Run Signup website


Health & Safety Sponsor
$2,000

Recognized during the event opening + Bronze Level Benefits​

Race Results Sponsor
$2,000

Company logo on Finish Line + Bronze Level Benefits

T-Shirt Sponsor
$1,750

Company logo on shirt sleeve exclusively + Bronze Level Benefits


PLEASE NOTE: Print deadline for shirts is June 26th.

Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000

Recognized during the performances after the race + Bronze Level Benefits​

Photographer Sponsor
$500
  • Company logo included on cover of online race photo albums ​
  • Company logo on social media thanks (GROUPED / MULTI POST DAY)​
  • Company logo on Run Signup website​
  • Listed as sponsor in 5K Race digital program
Swag Bag Sponsor
$500
  • Company logo on swag bags in addition to race design​
  • Company logo on social media thanks (GROUPED / MULTI POST DAY)​
  • Company logo on Run Signup website​
  • Listed as sponsor in 5K Race digital program
Mile Markers Sponsor
$350
  • Company logo on each mile marker​
    (up to three company logos on mile marker signs)​
  • Company logo on social media thanks (GROUPED / MULTI POST DAY)​
  • Company logo on Run Signup website​
  • Listed as sponsor in 5K Race digital program
Water/Snack Station Sponsor
$250
  • Company logo on at a water or snack station​
    (stations placed at mile 1, mile 2, two at main event area, and two past finish line)​
  • Company logo on social media thanks (GROUPED / MULTI POST DAY)​
  • Company logo on Run Signup website​
  • Listed as sponsor in 5K Race digital program
Table and 2 chairs
$75
  • Setup a table in the main event area (includes table + 2 chairs, option to bring banner + canopy/tent) ​
  • Company logo on social media thanks (GROUPED / MULTI POST DAY)​
  • Company logo on Run Signup website​
  • Listed as sponsor in 5K Race digital program​

PLEASE NOTE: Based on availability from Sponsor packages

Food Vendor
$100
  • Sell food after the race (food trucks, carts, and tables are all allowed) ​
  • Company logo on social media thanks (GROUPED / MULTI POST DAY)​
  • Company logo on Run Signup website​
  • Listed as sponsor in 5K Race digital program​

PLEASE NOTE: Must be approved by UTA to join

Amigo
Pay what you can

Company mentioned at event – we appreciate any level of support!

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