Hart Heritage Preservation Group Inc
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Hart Heritage Preservation Group Inc
Our mission
Hart Heritage Preservation Group Inc is dedicated to preserving the historical integrity of the Hart Historic District through community engagement and events, ensuring that local history is celebrated and maintained for future generations.
Events
Events
Custom
Sponsorship Hart Heritage Car Show 2026
Apr 3, 4:00 PM - May 22, 8:00 PM EDT
501-599 Lincoln St, Hart, MI 49420, USA
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Event
Hart Heritage Car Show
Jun 13, 9:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
501-599 Lincoln St, Hart, MI 49420, USA
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Event
Hart Heritage Car Show Volunteer Registration
Jun 13, 6:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
520 e. Lincoln St, Hart, MI 49420, USA
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Our website
https://www.harthistoricdistrict.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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