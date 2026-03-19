Hart Heritage Preservation Group Inc

Hosted by

Hart Heritage Preservation Group Inc

About this event

Hart Heritage Car Show

501-599 Lincoln St

Hart, MI 49420, USA

Pre-Registrations
$15
Available until Jun 13

Standard Vehicle Registration 🚗

  • Entry into the 6th Annual Hart Heritage Car Show.
  • Eligible for Judged Panel awards and prize drawings.
  • Access to food concessions, live music, and 50/50 raffles.
Registrations
$20

Standard Vehicle Registration 🚗

  • Entry into the 6th Annual Hart Heritage Car Show.
  • Eligible for Judged Panel awards and prize drawings.
  • Access to food concessions, live music, and 50/50 raffles.
Upgrade to The Heritage Premier Package!
$125

The Heritage Premier Package (Upgrade!) 💎

  • One entry into the 6th Annual Hart Heritage Car Show.
  • Make your show experience truly special with these exclusive perks:
  • 👕 Commemorative T-Shirt: Featuring this year's official design.
  • 🖼️ Custom Vehicle Poster: A high-quality showcase of your ride (delivered in 2–4 weeks).
  • 🅿️ Priority Parking: The best "Last to Park & First to Leave" spots.
  • 🎟️ 5 Extra Raffle Tickets: More chances to win big!
  • 🏅 Dash Plaque: A permanent memento of the 2026 show.
Pre Order Shirt
$25

Get Your Official 6th Annual Hart Heritage Car Show T-Shirt! 👕🏎️

Commemorate this year’s show and help us with our motto: "Keepin' History Alive!" 🏛️✨

Whether you are a participant or a fan of classic iron, these limited-edition shirts are the perfect way to show your support for the Hart Historic District.

Details:

  • Design: Featuring the official 6th Annual "Keepin' History Alive" theme. 🎨
  • Quality: Comfortable, high-quality fabric perfect for a day at the track or the grease pit. 🛠️
  • Support: All proceeds go directly toward preserving and maintaining our local history! ❤️

Pick up your shirt at the show on June 13th! 🏁

Add a donation for Hart Heritage Preservation Group Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!