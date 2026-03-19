Get Your Official 6th Annual Hart Heritage Car Show T-Shirt! 👕🏎️

Commemorate this year’s show and help us with our motto: "Keepin' History Alive!" 🏛️✨

Whether you are a participant or a fan of classic iron, these limited-edition shirts are the perfect way to show your support for the Hart Historic District.

Details:

Design: Featuring the official 6th Annual "Keepin' History Alive" theme. 🎨

Quality: Comfortable, high-quality fabric perfect for a day at the track or the grease pit. 🛠️

Support: All proceeds go directly toward preserving and maintaining our local history! ❤️

Pick up your shirt at the show on June 13th! 🏁