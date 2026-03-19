Hart Heritage Car Show

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About this event
Standard Vehicle Registration 🚗
Standard Vehicle Registration 🚗
The Heritage Premier Package (Upgrade!) 💎
Commemorate this year’s show and help us with our motto: "Keepin' History Alive!" 🏛️✨
Whether you are a participant or a fan of classic iron, these limited-edition shirts are the perfect way to show your support for the Hart Historic District.
Details:
Pick up your shirt at the show on June 13th! 🏁
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!