Haven Academy Of Salina

Haven Academy Of Salina

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

Haven Academy of Salina empowers students through a Christ-centered education, ensuring financial barriers do not hinder families from accessing quality schooling. Their HERO Matching Scholarship Program doubles donations to support student tuition.
Past events
Past events
Haven Academy Father-Daughter Dance
Event
Haven Academy Father-Daughter Dance
Mar 28, 6:00 PM - Mar 31, 8:00 PM CDT
530 E Cloud St, Salina, KS 67401, USA
More ways to support us
HERO Matching Scholarship Fund
Donation
HERO Matching Scholarship Fund
$1,425 of $25,000 goal
Donate today
Together For Haven
Donation
Together For Haven
Our mission is to serve students in a Christ-centered environment by affirming Jesus Christ and challenging students to achieve academic excellence so they can become lifelong learners, critical thinkers, problem solvers, and the leaders of tomorrow.Haven Academy is the best of both worlds, combining the social structure & opportunity of the classroom setting with the comforts & flexibility of home education. Students learn under the organized instruction of professional educators Mondays - Wednesdays, with home-based learning opportunities on Thursdays and Fridays. We believe financial struggles should never stop a family from choosing Christian education. Your help isn't just appreciated — it makes Christian education possible for many of our families. For that, we say thank you.
Donate today
School Fees (26/27)
Custom
School Fees (26/27)
Use this form to pay your student’s 2026–2027 book, enrollment, and screening fees. Your prompt payment helps us provide quality curriculum and materials that support both strong academics and Christ-centered learning.Thank you for partnering with Haven Academy of Salina as we prepare the next generation of Christian leaders.
Learn more

Our website

https://www.havenacademyofsalina.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by