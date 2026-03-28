Haven Academy Of Salina

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Together For Haven

Our mission is to serve students in a Christ-centered environment by affirming Jesus Christ and challenging students to achieve academic excellence so they can become lifelong learners, critical thinkers, problem solvers, and the leaders of tomorrow.Haven Academy is the best of both worlds, combining the social structure & opportunity of the classroom setting with the comforts & flexibility of home education. Students learn under the organized instruction of professional educators Mondays - Wednesdays, with home-based learning opportunities on Thursdays and Fridays. We believe financial struggles should never stop a family from choosing Christian education. Your help isn't just appreciated — it makes Christian education possible for many of our families. For that, we say thank you.