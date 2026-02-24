School Fees (26/27)

About this event
This fee helps offset the cost of curriculum and classroom materials, though it does not fully cover Haven Academy’s total investment. We are grateful for your partnership and ask that all books and materials be handled with care so they may serve students well throughout the year.
This fee helps offset the cost of curriculum and classroom materials, though it does not fully cover Haven Academy’s total investment. We are grateful for your partnership and ask that all books and materials be handled with care so they may serve students well throughout the year.
This fee helps to pay for a variety of items that include but are not limited to the following: music supplies, art supplies, lab supplies, testing supplies, and so on.
New Students Only: All prospective students must complete a pre-enrollment screening designed to assess academic and social development.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!