Hays Project Graduation
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Our mission
Hays Project Graduation provides a safe, alcohol-free celebration for graduating seniors, promoting community support and engagement to ensure a memorable transition into adulthood.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Hays High School Project Graduation 2026
May 26, 10:30 PM - May 27, 6:00 AM CDT
4800 Jack C Hays Trail, Buda, TX 78610, USA
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Our website
https://haysprojectgraduation.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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