Hays Project Graduation's Silent Auction 2026

We are auctioning off premium seating for Eight for graduation. You won't have to stand in line to get a good seat, these will be saved for you! Bidding starts now and will end on Saturday, May 17th at 5:00 PM.

We are auctioning off premium seating for Eight for graduation. You won't have to stand in line to get a good seat, these will be saved for you! Bidding starts now and will end on Saturday, May 17th at 5:00 PM.

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