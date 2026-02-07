Membership

Shower Day Sponsorship

Be Part of the RescueEvery Shower Day is more than running water — it’s dignity renewed and hope restored.At Hearts of Rescue, we provide 25–30 showers each service day. For just $25 per guest, you can help transform someone’s day — and potentially their future.Your sponsorship provides each unhoused guest with:• A warm, refreshing shower• A hot, nourishing meal• Fresh new clothing (sweats or shorts, T-shirt, and underwear)• A complete hygiene kitThis isn’t just about meeting basic needs — it’s about restoring confidence, compassion, and human dignity. It’s about reminding every person we serve that they are seen, valued, and deeply cared for.When you partner with us, you’re turning kindness into action and hope into something tangible.Will you stand with us and sponsor a Shower Day?Your support can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.