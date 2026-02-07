Hearts Of Rescue
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Hearts Of Rescue

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Hearts Of Rescue

Our mission

Hearts of Rescue serves individuals experiencing homelessness in Houston by restoring dignity and hope through mobile showers, hygiene kits, clothing, and food. We meet basic needs, build trust, support self love, compassion and encouragement.
Events
Events
Art With Purpose
Event
Art With Purpose
Jul 11, 2:00 - 5:00 PM CDT
16940 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77090, USA B107
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More ways to support us
Volunteer Hub
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Volunteer Hub
Welcome to the Hearts of Rescue Volunteer Hub! ❤We’re so grateful you’ve chosen to serve with us. To help our volunteers be easily identified during service events and feel part of the Hearts of Rescue family, we ask all first-time volunteers to make a one-time purchase of an official volunteer shirt.Your purchase also helps support our mission of serving the homeless and unhoused community.Once you’ve selected your shirt, simply proceed to Volunteer sign up link below to choose your service date.Sign Up Thank you for serving with compassion and purpose!Hearts of Rescue
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Merchandise Support
Custom
Merchandise Support
Make an impact with every gift. Your donation directly supports Hearts of Rescue in providing essential services to our unhoused neighbors — including hot showers, hygiene kits, and nourishing meals.Every contribution strengthens our mission and helps us extend compassion, dignity, and practical support to those who need it most. Together, we can build a community rooted in care, hope, and action.Thank you for standing with us — your support truly makes a difference.
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Shower Day Sponsorship
Membership
Shower Day Sponsorship
Be Part of the RescueEvery Shower Day is more than running water — it’s dignity renewed and hope restored.At Hearts of Rescue, we provide 25–30 showers each service day. For just $25 per guest, you can help transform someone’s day — and potentially their future.Your sponsorship provides each unhoused guest with:• A warm, refreshing shower• A hot, nourishing meal• Fresh new clothing (sweats or shorts, T-shirt, and underwear)• A complete hygiene kitThis isn’t just about meeting basic needs — it’s about restoring confidence, compassion, and human dignity. It’s about reminding every person we serve that they are seen, valued, and deeply cared for.When you partner with us, you’re turning kindness into action and hope into something tangible.Will you stand with us and sponsor a Shower Day?Your support can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.
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Our website

https://www.heartsofrescue.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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