Shower Day Sponsorship

About the memberships
No expiration
Double the love! Sponsor nearly two service days and cover essentials for 40 guests.
No expiration
Extend your impact to cover 30 guests—showers, meals, clothing, and hygiene kits.
No expiration
Provide complete care for 20 guests in one service day.
No expiration
Give 10 homeless guests a shower, hot meal, fresh clothing, and a hygiene kit.
No expiration
Caring and supporting the cause.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!