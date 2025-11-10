Hearts Of Rescue

Shower Day Sponsorship

Hope Tier
$1,000

No expiration

Double the love! Sponsor nearly two service days and cover essentials for 40 guests.


Restoration Tier
$750

No expiration

Extend your impact to cover 30 guests—showers, meals, clothing, and hygiene kits.

Compassion Tier
$500

No expiration

Provide complete care for 20 guests in one service day.

Dignity Tier
$250

No expiration

Give 10 homeless guests a shower, hot meal, fresh clothing, and a hygiene kit.


Supporter
$100

No expiration

Caring and supporting the cause.

