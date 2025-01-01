Membership

Become A Member of Hefker Minyan

Hefker Minyan is a traditional egalitarian, explicitly feminist community where anti-Zionism and non-Zionism are welcomed and uplifted. We gather in Crown Heights (most of the time) to daven, share meals, learn, and nurture a Judaism rooted in collective care and shared practice. If you want to be here, then this minyan is for you! Until now, Hefker has been sustained by one-off donations, volunteer labor, borrowed space, and a lot of people quietly making things happen. But if we want to keep going and continue to grow, we need a more stable pool to draw from so that we can rent the spaces we need to continue welcoming people in.So, we’re introducing Hefker Membership. Membership is how we sustain our minyan together.This campaign is the foundation that will allow us to continue to meet regularly, and hopefully get to twice a month Shabbes mornings. This foundation will allow us to invest in heartier kiddush meals, larger projects like full High Holidays services, and other ideas we will keep dreaming up together.Membership is how we keep Hefker Hefker. A Hefker membership is not a paywall for belonging, and no one will ever be turned away from davening because of money. But instead, this is our way of getting the financial stability that covers the real costs of our continued gatherings: space rentals, kiddush food, holiday programming, supplies, insurance (for the Torah!), our storage unit, and all the many other things that come with running an ownerless shul.Our target is to raise $24,000 from 55 members by June 30.Here, you’ll find a list of suggested dues based on each person’s salary and access to wealth. We know that money is complicated and salary is only one measurement of a person’s financial reality. People have different life expenses, family support obligations, debt, and access to wealth. Please choose an amount that feels both generous and realistic. This is an honors system and we trust that you are the person who knows your financial ability best. If you make under $45,000/year, are a full time student, or if $15/month is not realistic, money is not the only way to become a member. Regular volunteer labor helps sustain Hefker too. Please reach out to us about a volunteer-forward membership if you want to help hold the minyan through consistent ritual, logistical, or organizing support.Thank you for making this wonderful ownerless community happen!