Become A Member of Hefker Minyan

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Equivalent to an annual membership of $180/year. Suggested for people making around $45,000/year and/or people who do not have access to wealth currently and will likely not in the future. This is the starting point for annual membership and helps cover the basics that keep Hefker gathering.
Renews monthly
Equivalent to an annual membership of $300/year. Suggested for people making around $60,000/year and/or people who will have access to wealth in the future but do not currently. This level helps sustain Hefker’s regular davening, meals, holidays, and community programming.
Renews monthly
Equivalent to an annual membership of $600/year. Suggested for people making around $100,000/year and/or people who have some access to wealth now (ie inheritance) and will have more in the future. This level helps Hefker move from surviving toward a more stable, sustainable year ahead.
Renews monthly
Equivalent to an annual membership of $1,200/year. Suggested for people making around $200,000/year and/or people who have access to substantive wealth now. This level helps make it possible for others to contribute less while still keeping Hefker afloat.
Renews monthly
Equivalent to an annual membership of $1,800/year. Suggested for people making around $300,000+/year and/or who have access to significant wealth now. This level helps Hefker not just survive, but grow with more stability and possibility for the year ahead and beyond.
Renews monthly
Suggested for people making under $45,000/year, people for whom $15/month is not realistic, and anyone whose financial circumstances make the suggested dues inaccessible. Money is not the only way to become a member. This level invites people to contribute what they can financially and/or help sustain Hefker through consistent ritual, logistical, or organizing support. All members are equally part of holding the minyan, regardless of what they give.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!