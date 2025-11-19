Help Local
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Help Local

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Help Local

Our mission

Help Local empowers communities by turning everyday spending into support for local nonprofits. Members save at local businesses while contributing 80% of their membership fees to help neighbors in need, fostering kindness and community growth.
Past events
Past events
Daddy Daughter Date Night
Event
Daddy Daughter Date Night
Nov 19, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EST
7583 St Andrews Rd, Irmo, SC 29063, USA
More ways to support us
Individual Memberships
Membership
Individual Memberships
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive discounts around town but also directly supports our mission to sustainably support local nonprofits. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!Help Local
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Small Business Memberships
Membership
Small Business Memberships
At Help Local, we're on a mission to create a powerful cycle of support that fuels local nonprofits and drives dedicated customers to small businesses like yours. We know that in today's competitive landscape, finding new, loyal customers is a constant challenge, while also wanting to make a genuine impact in our community. Our unique model is designed to solve for both.By partnering with us, you'll offer exclusive discounts to our members, directly tapping into a growing network of conscious consumers who are eager to support businesses that give back. In return, you'll receive free promotion to our donor base, increased foot traffic, and the powerful story of how your business helps direct 80% of member donations to incredible local nonprofits. It’s a winning partnership that builds your bottom line while building a stronger community for everyone.
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Our website

https://gethelplocal.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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