Membership

Small Business Memberships

At Help Local, we're on a mission to create a powerful cycle of support that fuels local nonprofits and drives dedicated customers to small businesses like yours. We know that in today's competitive landscape, finding new, loyal customers is a constant challenge, while also wanting to make a genuine impact in our community. Our unique model is designed to solve for both.By partnering with us, you'll offer exclusive discounts to our members, directly tapping into a growing network of conscious consumers who are eager to support businesses that give back. In return, you'll receive free promotion to our donor base, increased foot traffic, and the powerful story of how your business helps direct 80% of member donations to incredible local nonprofits. It’s a winning partnership that builds your bottom line while building a stronger community for everyone.