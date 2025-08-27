Small Business Memberships

Being a Member is Free! All you have to do is complete the Bronze, Silver and Gold tier rewards questions and we’ll add you to our list of community business partners. Our members are excited to have you!





Keep in mind, the rewards should get better the higher the tier and they should be recurring: this not only incentivizes patrons to return, but also gets people talking about your awesome offers! Most importantly, the better your offers the more likely members are to donate more. This means more help for local nonprofit organizations doing good in our community.





Update anytime, cancel anytime or reach out to push new incentives to our members. We will let our members know any time changes are made.





Remember, have fun and be creative!