Henrizi-Schneider American Legion Post 382

Henrizi-Schneider American Legion Post 382

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Our mission

Henrizi-Schneider American Legion Post 382 supports veterans and their families through community engagement, fundraising events, and advocacy, ensuring that those who served our country receive the recognition and assistance they deserve.
Events
Events
Bar 382 VIP Access Wristband Pre Sale
Event
Bar 382 VIP Access Wristband Pre Sale
May 1, 4:00 PM - May 22, 5:00 PM CDT
Get your tickets
Event
American Legion Post 382 Annual Golf Outing
Jun 19, 8:00 - 7:00 PM CDT
12020 W Bradley Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53224, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.alpost382.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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