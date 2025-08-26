Hosted by

Henrizi-Schneider American Legion Post 382

About this event

Volunteer Sign Up for Fallen Officer Fundraiser Supporting Officer Kendall Corder

N88W16652 Main St

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051, USA

Event Set Up
Free

Starting @ 7 am

Assist with setting up tables & chairs, tents for food and music, bar set up, garbage

Event Support
Free

Maintain event area - checking garbage, making sure enough toilet paper and towels are available in bathrooms and porta pottys, assist with parking, help with end of day clean up.


Shift times

9 am - Noon

Noon - 4 pm

4 pm - 7 pm

7 pm - 11 pm

Food Booth Sales
Free

Assist with food prep, service and sales.


Shift times available

10 am - Noon

Noon - 2 pm

2 pm - 4 pm

4 pm - 6 pm

6 pm - 8 pm

Tshirt Sales Booth
Free

Assist with selling and distributing merchandise and end of day clean up.


Shift times

10 am - 1 pm

1 pm - 4 pm

4 pm - 7 pm

7 pm - 10 pm

Raffle Prize Ticket Sales
Free

Assist with sale of raffle tickets.


Shift Times

10 am - 1 pm

1 pm - 4 pm

Raffle Prize Distribution
Free

Assist with pulling winning raffle ticket, logging it, helping to distribute at end of day and clean up.


7:30 pm - 10 pm

50/50 Cash Raffle Ticket Sales
Free

Sell tickets to customers, determine winning amount and pull winning ticket.


Shift Times

10 am - Noon

Noon - 2 pm

2 pm - 4 pm

4 pm - 6 pm

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!