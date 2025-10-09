Heroes for humanity

Heroes for humanity

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Our mission

Heroes for Humanity trains and deploys teams to rescue the oppressed, deliver aid in crises, and share the Gospel. Our mission combines rigorous training with biblical principles to prepare operators for effective humanitarian and spiritual outreach
Events
Events
H4H Summer A&S INDOC/ Bravo BOTC July
Event
H4H Summer A&S INDOC/ Bravo BOTC July
Jul 23, 5:00 PM - Jul 27, 5:00 AM CDT
Montgomery, TX, USA
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More ways to support us
Donate to make a difference EIN: 88-1104442
Donation
Donate to make a difference EIN: 88-1104442
Join the Mission – Be a Hero for HumanityThere is no greater calling than to stand in the gap for those who cannot stand for themselves. At Heroes for Humanity, we are boots-on-the-ground, answering the call to rescue, to heal, and to bring the love of Jesus Christ to those in desperate need. From war zones to disaster-stricken communities, from rescuing trafficked children to delivering life-saving medical aid, our mission is simple: “To free the oppressed, so others may live.”But we can’t do it alone.Every mission, every life saved, every soul reached is only possible because of people like YOU, those who believe in something greater than themselves. Your donation isn’t just a financial contribution; it’s an act of faith, a lifeline for the vulnerable, and a testament to the power of God’s love in action.As James 1:27 reminds us: “The religion that our Father calls is pure and faultless is to look after the widows and the orphans in their time of distress, and not to succumb to evils of this world.” This is our mission, and we invite you to be part of it.With your support, we will:Deploy rescue teams to extract the lost and endangeredProvide medical & humanitarian aid to disaster-stricken communitiesShare the Gospel boldly through evangelism, discipleship, and outreachEvery dollar fuels missions that save lives. Every gift helps us reach one more person who desperately needs hope.Will you stand with us? Will you be the hands and feet of Christ to a world in need?Donate today. Be part of something bigger. Together, we can make an eternal impact.
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Rescue American families from Israel
Donation
Rescue American families from Israel
$8,353 of $40,000 goal
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Hurricane relief efforts and national disaster teams
Donation
Hurricane relief efforts and national disaster teams
An island nation is reeling, and the hour calls for bold action. The mighty storm Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica on October 28, logging sustained winds of 185 mph well within Category 5 strength and leaving the region’s infrastructure in tatters. Here are some of the staggering numbers:The storm made landfall near New Hope, Jamaica, as the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the island’s history. On-the-ground reports indicate that the parish of St. Elizabeth was left “underwater,” with widespread flooding and entire homes submerged. Over 540,000 households lost power in the immediate aftermath. The U.S. National Hurricane Center noted the storm’s path, intensity, and destructive potential were historic. In short: Jamaica is facing one of the worst disaster-scenes it has ever known.Our response team must go and they are ready.The team from our Crisis Response Operator (CRO) is composed of elite professionals: special-operations veterans, paramedics, nurses, physician-assistants / nurse practitioners, and fully credentialed doctors. They are trained for precisely this kind of high-intensity, infrastructure-collapsed environment.They are ready to provide:Rapid-response medical triage and stabilize injured people in damaged hospitals or in the field.Mobile clinics for displaced families whose homes and local clinics are destroyed.Coordination with local relief efforts to supply medicine, trauma care and evacuation support.Psychological, emotional, and spiritual guidance and trauma support for victims (including children) who have lost homes, loved ones, and sense of security.Rescue services for victims and survivors isolated and trapped.Your urgent support can make the difference.Every dollar you give will be put directly toward: air-freight medical supplies, deployment logistics, field-clinics setup, and pay for our team’s travel, safety and operations in difficult terrain.Would you join us now with a gift of $50, $100, $500 or whatever God places on your heart to help launch this deployment? Time is of the essence: the longer the delay, the worse the human suffering and the deeper the damage.Thank you for standing with us in this critical hour. Together we can bring urgent healing, hope and relief to our Jamaican, and other affected island brothers and sisters in crisis.
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Our website

https://www.theheroesforhumanity.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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