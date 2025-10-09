Heroes for humanity

Donation

Hurricane relief efforts and national disaster teams

An island nation is reeling, and the hour calls for bold action. The mighty storm Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica on October 28, logging sustained winds of 185 mph well within Category 5 strength and leaving the region’s infrastructure in tatters. Here are some of the staggering numbers:The storm made landfall near New Hope, Jamaica, as the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the island’s history. On-the-ground reports indicate that the parish of St. Elizabeth was left “underwater,” with widespread flooding and entire homes submerged. Over 540,000 households lost power in the immediate aftermath. The U.S. National Hurricane Center noted the storm’s path, intensity, and destructive potential were historic. In short: Jamaica is facing one of the worst disaster-scenes it has ever known.Our response team must go and they are ready.The team from our Crisis Response Operator (CRO) is composed of elite professionals: special-operations veterans, paramedics, nurses, physician-assistants / nurse practitioners, and fully credentialed doctors. They are trained for precisely this kind of high-intensity, infrastructure-collapsed environment.They are ready to provide:Rapid-response medical triage and stabilize injured people in damaged hospitals or in the field.Mobile clinics for displaced families whose homes and local clinics are destroyed.Coordination with local relief efforts to supply medicine, trauma care and evacuation support.Psychological, emotional, and spiritual guidance and trauma support for victims (including children) who have lost homes, loved ones, and sense of security.Rescue services for victims and survivors isolated and trapped.Your urgent support can make the difference.Every dollar you give will be put directly toward: air-freight medical supplies, deployment logistics, field-clinics setup, and pay for our team’s travel, safety and operations in difficult terrain.Would you join us now with a gift of $50, $100, $500 or whatever God places on your heart to help launch this deployment? Time is of the essence: the longer the delay, the worse the human suffering and the deeper the damage.Thank you for standing with us in this critical hour. Together we can bring urgent healing, hope and relief to our Jamaican, and other affected island brothers and sisters in crisis.