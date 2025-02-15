Membership

Hillsboro Arts League's Sponsorship 2026

Hillsboro Arts League exists to cultivate community collaboration, connect to our cultural identity, and foster an environment of creativity by making the arts accessible, visible, and valued assets for all. Our focus for 2026 is to secure an inspiring and safe space to connect with creatives and explore our artistic curiosities in a new community arts center that will feature a featured artist gallery, cafe with live music/performance area, boutique/vendor space, classroom/makerspace, and private and share artist spaces for rent. Join our community of supporters and become a sponsor today. Your sponsorship not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Hillsboro Arts League serves as the catalyst for creativity by providing a safe space to create and connect with local artists, uplifting educational opportunities, and collaborating with the community to enrich the culture through exhibitions and events.We envision a Hillsboro where the arts are not just accessible but an integral part of daily life—where artists are supported, creativity is celebrated, art is integrated throughout the community, the city is recognized as an immersive artistic experience, and sought out as a regional arts destination.Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a sponsor now!