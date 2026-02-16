Hillsboro Arts League

Offered by

Hillsboro Arts League

About the memberships

Hillsboro Arts League's Sponsorship 2026

Patron Sponsorship Bronze Monthly
$25

Renews monthly

This patron sponsorship is ideal for an small business that is looking to collaborate, get your name out there in the community, and get sponsor exclusive benefits!


Ideal for: Art lovers who want to support the league financially and socially.

Perks

  • VIP reception invites with featured artists
  • Recognition on website & event signage
  • Discounted entry fee to major events
  • Quarterly behind-the-scenes social hour and tour
  • Invitation to annual donor appreciation party

Patron Sponsor Tiers

  • Bronze: $300/ year
  • Silver: $500 / year
  • Gold: $1,000+ / year
Patron Sponsorship Bronze Annual
$300

Valid until June 8, 2027

This patron sponsorship is ideal for an small business that is looking to collaborate, get your name out there in the community, and get sponsor exclusive benefits!


Ideal for: Art lovers who want to support the league financially and socially.

Perks

  • VIP reception invites with featured artists
  • Recognition on website & event signage
  • Discounted entry fee to major events
  • Quarterly behind-the-scenes social hour and tour
  • Invitation to annual donor appreciation party

Patron Sponsor Tiers

  • Bronze: $300/ year
  • Silver: $500 / year
  • Gold: $1,000+ / year
Patron Sponsorship Silver Monthly
$50

Renews monthly

This patron sponsorship is ideal for an small business that is looking to collaborate, get your name out there in the community, and get sponsor exclusive benefits!


Ideal for: Art lovers who want to support the league financially and socially.

Perks

  • VIP reception invites with featured artists
  • Recognition on website & event signage
  • Discounted entry fee to major events
  • Quarterly behind-the-scenes social hour and tour
  • Invitation to annual donor appreciation party

Patron Sponsor Tiers

  • Bronze: $300/ year
  • Silver: $600 / year
  • Gold: $1,200+ / year
Patron Sponsorship Silver Annual
$600

Valid until June 8, 2027

This patron sponsorship is ideal for an small business that is looking to collaborate, get your name out there in the community, and get sponsor exclusive benefits!


Ideal for: Art lovers who want to support the league financially and socially.

Perks

  • VIP reception invites with featured artists
  • Recognition on website & event signage
  • Discounted entry fee to major events
  • Quarterly behind-the-scenes social hour and tour
  • Invitation to annual donor appreciation party

Patron Sponsor Tiers

  • Bronze: $300/ year
  • Silver: $600 / year
  • Gold: $1,200+ / year
Patron Sponsorship Gold Monthly
$100

Renews monthly

This patron sponsorship is ideal for an small business that is looking to collaborate, get your name out there in the community, and get sponsor exclusive benefits!


Ideal for: Art lovers who want to support the league financially and socially.

Perks

  • VIP reception invites with featured artists
  • Recognition on website & event signage
  • Discounted entry fee to major events
  • Quarterly behind-the-scenes social hour and tour
  • Invitation to annual donor appreciation party

Patron Sponsor Tiers

  • Bronze: $300/ year
  • Silver: $600 / year
  • Gold: $1,200+ / year
Patron Sponsorship Gold Annual
$1,200

Valid until June 8, 2027

This patron sponsorship is ideal for an small business that is looking to collaborate, get your name out there in the community, and get sponsor exclusive benefits!


Ideal for: Art lovers who want to support the league financially and socially.

Perks

  • VIP reception invites with featured artists
  • Recognition on website & event signage
  • Discounted entry fee to major events
  • Quarterly behind-the-scenes social hour and tour
  • Invitation to annual donor appreciation party

Patron Sponsor Tiers

  • Bronze: $300/ year
  • Silver: $600 / year
  • Gold: $1,200+ / year
Corporate Sponsorship: Local Partner Monthly
$125

Renews monthly

Ideal for: Local businesses who want visibility and community connection.

Perks

  • Logo featured in marketing materials
  • Sponsor Banner at events
  • Sponsor exhibit dedication in new Community Art Center
  • Complimentary group passes to events
  • Employee discounts on classes/events
  • Option to host a private corporate art focused teambuilding event
  • Exclusive digital art downloads & wallpapers from local artists
  • Free logo design assistance, discounted Hand Painted Signs or Window Art from Inkmasters award winning and published local artist, our 2026 HAL President Kristin Thrasher.

Corporate Sponsor Levels

  • Local Partner: $1500
  • Community Champion: $2500
  • Featured Sponsor: $5,000+
Corporate Sponsorship: Local Partner Annual
$1,500

Valid until June 8, 2027

Ideal for: Local businesses who want visibility and community connection.

Perks

  • Logo featured in marketing materials
  • Sponsor Banner at events
  • Sponsor exhibit dedication in new Community Art Center
  • Complimentary group passes to events
  • Employee discounts on classes/events
  • Option to host a private corporate art focused teambuilding event
  • Exclusive digital art downloads & wallpapers from local artists
  • Free logo design assistance, discounted Hand Painted Signs or Window Art from Inkmasters award winning and published local artist, our 2026 HAL President Kristin Thrasher.

Corporate Sponsor Levels

  • Local Partner: $1500
  • Community Champion: $2500+
  • Featured Sponsor: $5,000+
Corporate Sponsorship: Community Champion Monthly
$210

Renews monthly

Ideal for: Local businesses who want visibility and community connection.

Perks

  • Logo featured in marketing materials
  • Sponsor Banner at events
  • Sponsor exhibit dedication in new Community Art Center
  • Complimentary group passes to events
  • Employee discounts on classes/events
  • Option to host a private corporate art focused teambuilding event
  • Exclusive digital art downloads & wallpapers from local artists
  • Free logo design assistance, discounted Hand Painted Signs or Window Art from Inkmasters award winning and published local artist, our 2026 HAL President Kristin Thrasher.

Corporate Sponsor Levels

  • Local Partner: $1500
  • Community Champion: $2500+
  • Featured Sponsor: $5,000+
Corporate Sponsorship: Community Champion Annual
$2,500

Valid until June 8, 2027

Ideal for: Local businesses who want visibility and community connection.

Perks

  • Logo featured in marketing materials
  • Sponsor Banner at events
  • Sponsor exhibit dedication in new Community Art Center
  • Complimentary group passes to events
  • Employee discounts on classes/events
  • Option to host a private corporate art focused teambuilding event
  • Exclusive digital art downloads & wallpapers from local artists
  • Free logo design assistance, discounted Hand Painted Signs or Window Art from Inkmasters award winning and published local artist, our 2026 HAL President Kristin Thrasher.

Corporate Sponsor Levels

  • Local Partner: $1500
  • Community Champion: $2500+
  • Featured Sponsor: $5,000+
Corporate Sponsorship: Featured Sponsor Monthly
$425

Renews monthly

Ideal for: Local businesses who want visibility and community connection.

Perks

  • Logo featured in marketing materials
  • Sponsor Banner at events
  • Sponsor exhibit dedication in new Community Art Center
  • Complimentary group passes to events
  • Employee discounts on classes/events
  • Option to host a private corporate art focused teambuilding event
  • Exclusive digital art downloads & wallpapers from local artists
  • Free logo design assistance, discounted Hand Painted Signs or Window Art from Inkmasters award winning and published local artist, our 2026 HAL President Kristin Thrasher.

Corporate Sponsor Levels

  • Local Partner: $1500
  • Community Champion: $2500+
  • Featured Sponsor: $5,000+
Corporate Sponsorship: Featured Sponsor Annual
$5,000

Valid until June 8, 2027

Ideal for: Local businesses who want visibility and community connection.

Perks

  • Logo featured in marketing materials
  • Sponsor Banner at events
  • Sponsor exhibit dedication in new Community Art Center
  • Complimentary group passes to events
  • Employee discounts on classes/events
  • Option to host a private corporate art focused teambuilding event
  • Exclusive digital art downloads & wallpapers from local artists
  • Free logo design assistance, discounted Hand Painted Signs or Window Art from Inkmasters award winning and published local artist, our 2026 HAL President Kristin Thrasher.

Corporate Sponsor Levels

  • Local Partner: $1500
  • Community Champion: $2500+
  • Featured Sponsor: $5,000+
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