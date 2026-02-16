Hillsboro Arts League's Sponsorship 2026

This patron sponsorship is ideal for an small business that is looking to collaborate, get your name out there in the community, and get sponsor exclusive benefits!





Ideal for: Art lovers who want to support the league financially and socially.

Perks

VIP reception invites with featured artists

Recognition on website & event signage

Discounted entry fee to major events

Quarterly behind-the-scenes social hour and tour

Invitation to annual donor appreciation party

Patron Sponsor Tiers