Historic Wallace Chamber of Commerce
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Our mission
The Historic Wallace Chamber of Commerce promotes local businesses and tourism in Wallace, Idaho, fostering community engagement through events like the Craft Beer Pub Crawl to celebrate local culture and craft brewing.
Past events
Past events
Event
Historic Wallace Craft Beer Pub Crawl 2026
Apr 25, 1:00 - 5:00 PM PDT
100 Front St, Wallace, ID 83873, USA
Event
Wallace Market
Apr 18, 10:00 - 4:00 PM PDT
100 Front St, Wallace, ID 83873, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to the Wallace Visitor Center
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Our website
https://www.facebook.com/wallaceidahochamber
Contact information
[email protected]
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