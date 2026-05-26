About this event
THIS REGISTRATION IS FOR EVERY WEDNESDAY EVENING OF THE WALLACE STREET MARKET. Enjoy a premium street space on Sixth Street in downtown Wallace, Idaho Please proceed to check out after selecting this option to participate in the entire Wednesday series.
No Refunds for accepted vendors if you are unable to attend, No Refunds for reservations made for the entire series of events every Wednesday from July 22 through August 26, 2026.
Priority acceptance and booth location goes to vendors signing up for all six (6) Markets
THIS REGISTRATION IS ONLY FOR JULY 22, 2026, and you may be put on a waiting list.
No Refunds for accepted vendors if you are unable to attend.
If you select an individual Wednesday evening event you may be placed on a waitlist depending on availability and need to accept that you may not receive notice of your acceptance until the Monday prior to the event. If you are not accepted, then you will be refunded.
THIS REGISTRATION IS ONLY FOR JULY 29, 2026, and you may be put on a waiting list.
No Refunds for accepted vendors if you are unable to attend.
If you select an individual Wednesday evening event you may be placed on a waitlist depending on availability and need to accept that you may not receive notice of your acceptance until the Monday prior to the event. If you are not accepted, then you will be refunded.
THIS REGISTRATION IS ONLY FOR AUG 5, 2026, and you may be put on a waiting list.
No Refunds for accepted vendors if you are unable to attend.
If you select an individual Wednesday evening event you may be placed on a waitlist depending on availability and need to accept that you may not receive notice of your acceptance until the Monday prior to the event. If you are not accepted, then you will be refunded.
THIS REGISTRATION IS ONLY FOR AUG 12, 2026, and you may be put on a waiting list.
No Refunds for accepted vendors if you are unable to attend.
If you select an individual Wednesday evening event you may be placed on a waitlist depending on availability and need to accept that you may not receive notice of your acceptance until the Monday prior to the event. If you are not accepted, then you will be refunded.
THIS REGISTRATION IS ONLY FOR AUG 19, 2026, and you may be put on a waiting list.
No Refunds for accepted vendors if you are unable to attend.
If you select an individual Wednesday evening event you may be placed on a waitlist depending on availability and need to accept that you may not receive notice of your acceptance until the Monday prior to the event. If you are not accepted, then you will be refunded.
THIS REGISTRATION IS ONLY FOR AUG 26, 2026, and you may be put on a waiting list.
No Refunds for accepted vendors if you are unable to attend.
If you select an individual Wednesday evening event you may be placed on a waitlist depending on availability and need to accept that you may not receive notice of your acceptance until the Monday prior to the event. If you are not accepted, then you will be refunded.
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