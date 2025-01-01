Horizon Choirs ACCENTS

2026-2027 Step on Stage ACCENTS Fees
Welcome, Step on Stage families 🎵This form collects 2026–2027 Accents fees that help cover music, costumes, choreography, and other essentials for our Horizon High School performers. Please refer to the choir handbook for more details regarding these fees.Your payment directly supports:ACCENTS Retreat Fee = $110 (Clinician fee, t-shirts, snack bar, activities & supplies)ACCENTS Additional Fees = $115 (Class Party Fund, Broadway Cast Party, seamstress & notions fees, Showchoir competition fees)SENIOR Fee = $35 (Broadway Senior Set, Pop Concert Senior Set, Senior Special Flower/Sash, Senior Party)Costume Fee = $275 (Costumes for the 2026-2027 choir season, Broadway t-shirt, Choir t-shirt)->ACCENTS fees are due no later than June 9th. ->Costume Fees are due no later than July 7th. You can use any fundraising credits in your student's account to pay for these fees. If you would like to use fundraising credits, please submit this form. (Tax Credits may not be used for these fees).At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their platform. You can change this amount to $0 at checkout.