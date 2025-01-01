Horizon Choirs ACCENTS
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Horizon Choirs ACCENTS

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Horizon Choirs ACCENTS

Our mission

ACCENTS is a dedicated booster club committed to supporting the choir program at Horizon High School through volunteerism, fundraising, and community involvement.


Our efforts support costume design, production costs, student programs for performances, meals for performers, scholarship opportunities and much more!


ACCENTS helps bridge the gap beyond standard class fees, allowing the choir program to perform as a high-quality, large-scale production experience that our students deserve.

More ways to support us
2026-2027 Towne Criers ACCENTS Fees
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2026-2027 Towne Criers ACCENTS Fees
Welcome, Towne Criers families 🎵This form collects 2026–2027 Accents fees that help cover music, costumes, choreography, and other essentials for our Horizon High School performers. Please refer to the choir handbook for more details regarding these fees.Your payment directly supports:ACCENTS Retreat Fee = $110 (Clinician fee, t-shirts, snack bar, activities & supplies)ACCENTS Additional Fees = $105 (Class Party Fund, Broadway Cast Party, Seamstress & Notions fees)SENIOR Fee = $35 (Broadway Senior Set, Pop Concert Senior Set, Senior Special Flower/Sash, Senior Party)->Payment is due no later than June 9th. You can use any fundraising credits in your student's account to pay for these fees. If you would like to use fundraising credits, please submit this form. (Tax Credits may not be used for these fees).At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their platform. You can change this amount to $0 at checkout.
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2026-2027 Step on Stage ACCENTS Fees
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2026-2027 Step on Stage ACCENTS Fees
Welcome, Step on Stage families 🎵This form collects 2026–2027 Accents fees that help cover music, costumes, choreography, and other essentials for our Horizon High School performers. Please refer to the choir handbook for more details regarding these fees.Your payment directly supports:ACCENTS Retreat Fee = $110 (Clinician fee, t-shirts, snack bar, activities & supplies)ACCENTS Additional Fees = $115 (Class Party Fund, Broadway Cast Party, seamstress & notions fees, Showchoir competition fees)SENIOR Fee = $35 (Broadway Senior Set, Pop Concert Senior Set, Senior Special Flower/Sash, Senior Party)Costume Fee = $275 (Costumes for the 2026-2027 choir season, Broadway t-shirt, Choir t-shirt)->ACCENTS fees are due no later than June 9th. ->Costume Fees are due no later than July 7th. You can use any fundraising credits in your student's account to pay for these fees. If you would like to use fundraising credits, please submit this form. (Tax Credits may not be used for these fees).At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their platform. You can change this amount to $0 at checkout.
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2026-2027 Show Divas ACCENTS Fees
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2026-2027 Show Divas ACCENTS Fees
Welcome, Show Divas families 🎵This form collects 2026–2027 Accents fees that help cover music, costumes, choreography, and other essentials for our Horizon High School performers. Please refer to the choir handbook for more details regarding these fees.Your payment directly supports:ACCENTS Retreat Fee = $55 (dinner, t-shirt, game supplies & snacks)ACCENTS Additional Fees = $90 (Class Party, Showchoir Competition Fees, tour trips, Seamstresses & Notions)SENIOR Fee = $35 (Broadway Senior Set, Pop Concert Senior Set, Senior Special Flower/Sash, Senior Party)Costume Fee = $275 (Costumes for the 2026-2027 choir season, Broadway t-shirt, Choir t-shirt)->ACCENTS fees are due no later than June 9th. ->Costume Fees are due no later than July 7th. You can use any fundraising credits in your student's account to pay for these fees. If you would like to use fundraising credits, please submit this form. (Tax Credits may not be used for these fees).At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their platform. You can change this amount to $0 at checkout.
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Fundraising Credit: Balance Payment Form
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Fundraising Credit: Balance Payment Form
Please use this payment form if you've submitted to use fundraising credits towards a portion of your ACCENTS fees and you need to pay your remaining balance. **At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their platform. You can change this amount to $0 at checkout.**
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Chaperone Retreat Fees
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Chaperone Retreat Fees
This form collects retreat fees for chaperones who plan on attending the summer retreat with Towne Criers or Step on Stage 🎵 ->Payment is due no later than June 9th **At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their platform. You can change this amount to $0 at checkout.**
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ACCENTS Angels 2026-2027
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ACCENTS Angels 2026-2027
ACCENTS Angels is our voluntary donation group that helps support our choir program. Becoming an ACCENTS Angel is a huge benefit to our choir families. Usually, tickets to all of our concerts go on sale earlier to ACCENTS Angels families prior to selling to the general public. We are known for selling out our concerts, so this early bird purchasing has always been a great asset.This year, becoming an ACCENTS Angel will...-Support our Scholarship Program (same as years past). Annually we give $5,000+ scholarships to our Freshman, Sophomores and Juniors to continue on their musical journey through voice classes, instrumental classes, summer camps, dance classes. Additionally we give $5,000 to our graduating seniors to continue their academic journey in college.We have four different level of ACCENTS Angels and each level is honored in every choir concert program for their donation. Read below to see which level best suits you.**At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their platform. You can change this amount to $0 at checkout.**
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Contact information

[email protected]

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