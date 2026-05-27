ACCENTS Angels 2026-2027

About this event
Cherub Angel
Donates $50- $99. This level includes early ticket purchasing at all of our concerts including Broadway Under the Stars and your name in our program as part of our angel program.
Halo Angel
Donates $100 - $249 This level includes early ticket purchasing at all of our concerts including Broadway Under the Stars and your name in our program as part of our angel program.
Guardian Angel
Donates $250 - $499 This level includes early ticket purchasing at all of our concerts including Broadway Under the Stars and your name in our program as part of our angel program.
Arch Angel
Donate $500 or more. This level includes All of the above and two season VIP passes with preferred seating to Honors concert, Senior recital and pop show.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!