Horizon Choirs ACCENTS

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Horizon Choirs ACCENTS

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ACCENTS Angels 2026-2027

Cherubs ($50-$99)
Pay what you can

Cherub Angel

Donates $50- $99. This level includes early ticket purchasing at all of our concerts including Broadway Under the Stars and your name in our program as part of our angel program.

Halos ($100-$249)
Pay what you can

Halo Angel

Donates $100 - $249 This level includes early ticket purchasing at all of our concerts including Broadway Under the Stars and your name in our program as part of our angel program.

Guardians ($250-$499)
Pay what you can

Guardian Angel

Donates $250 - $499 This level includes early ticket purchasing at all of our concerts including Broadway Under the Stars and your name in our program as part of our angel program.

Arch Angels ($500+)
Pay what you can

Arch Angel

Donate $500 or more. This level includes  All of the above and two season VIP passes with preferred seating to Honors concert, Senior recital and pop show.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!