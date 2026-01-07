Houston Hockey Community
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Houston Hockey Community
Our mission
Houston Hockey Community promotes the love of hockey by providing accessible Ice, roller and street hockey opportunities for all ages, skill levels and abilities, fostering inclusivity, teamwork, and physical fitness in the Greater Houston area.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
MEMBERSHIP GAME PASS 2026
Jan 7 - Nov 18
| 200 dates & times
221 Barren Springs Dr, Houston, TX 77090, USA
Get your tickets
Event
MAY ADULT ROLLER HOCKEY STICK & PUCKS
Mar 25 - May 30
| 25 dates & times
221 Barren Springs Dr unit 15, Houston, TX 77090, USA
Get your tickets
Event
2026 Adult Ball Hockey Pick-Ups( Wednesday) & NHL Street Program (Sunday)
Jan 4 - Dec 27
| 55 dates & times
221 Barren Springs Dr suite 15, Houston, TX 77090, USA
Get your tickets
Event
May Home School Hockey Meet-Up
Apr 30 - May 28
| 9 dates & times
221 Barren Springs Dr unit 15, Houston, TX 77090, USA
Get your tickets
Event
GOALIE TRAINING
May 2 - May 30
| 5 dates & times
7300 Bellerive Dr, Houston, TX 77036, USA
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Event
TIMBITS ONE TIMERS
May 16 - Jul 25
| 17 dates & times
7300 Bellerive Dr, Houston, TX 77036, USA
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Event
MAY Saturday Morning Pickup Ice Hockey
May 2 - May 30
| 4 dates & times
7300 Bellerive Dr, Houston, TX 77036, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Family Day at Houston Premier Sports Plex MAY 2026
May 9 - May 30
| 2 dates & times
221 Barren Springs Dr, Houston, TX 77090, USA
Get your tickets
Event
NHL STREET Youth Indoor ball hockey league Spring 2026
May 3, 4:00 PM - Jun 14, 5:30 PM CDT
221 Barren Springs Dr Suite 15, Houston, TX 77090
Get your tickets
Event
NHL Street Indoor Adult Ball Hockey League SPRING 26
Mar 25, 8:00 PM - Jun 17, 10:00 PM CDT
221 Barren Springs Dr suite 15, Houston, TX 77090, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Timbits - Galleria May 2 - June 27
May 2, 10:45 AM - Jun 27, 11:45 AM CDT
5135 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Get your tickets
Event
LaPorte NHL Youth Street Hockey @ Central Park
May 31, 10:00 AM - Jun 28, 11:00 AM CDT
504 E G St, La Porte, TX 77571, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Youth Summer Hockey & Soccer Camp
Jun 15, 10:00 AM - Jul 2, 4:00 PM CDT
221 Barren Springs Dr, Houston, TX 77090, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Timbits Bellerive May 16 - July 25
May 16, 8:50 AM - Jul 25, 9:50 AM CDT
7300 Bellerive Dr, Houston, TX 77036, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Timbits - Galleria June 27th - August 15th
Jun 27, 10:45 AM - Aug 15, 11:45 AM CDT
5135 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Saturday Night League (HHCSNL) 2026 SPRING/SUMMER Season Registration
May 16, 8:00 PM - Aug 22, 9:25 PM CDT
7300 Bellerive Dr, Houston, TX 77036, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Timbits - Galleria Aug 22 - Oct 10
Aug 22, 10:45 AM - Oct 10, 11:45 AM CDT
5135 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Timbits - Galleria Oct 17 - Dec 19
Oct 17, 10:45 AM - Dec 19, 11:45 AM CST
5135 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Get your tickets
See more
More ways to support us
Donation
COMMUNITY PARTNERS
$45 of $20,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
NHL Street and Street Fleet Sponsors
$2,180 of $25,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
The North Houston Ice Rink Founders Campaign
$100 of $10,000,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://houstonhockey.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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