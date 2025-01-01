HYSKY Society
organization logo

HYSKY Society

Subscribe
Donate

HYSKY Society

Our mission

​HYSKY Society is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit dedicated to the decarbonization of aviation and aerospace through the use of hydrogen.
Events
Events
FLYING HY 2026
Event
FLYING HY 2026
Nov 4, 9:00 - 5:00 PM CST
Get your tickets
Sponsor FLYING HY 2026
Event
Sponsor FLYING HY 2026
Nov 4, 9:00 - 5:00 PM CST
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
VIP HYSKY Connect
Membership
VIP HYSKY Connect
View membership
H2 Aircraft Certification Course
Custom
H2 Aircraft Certification Course
You'll get an email with a link to the course
Learn more
HYSKY NEWS
Membership
HYSKY NEWS
HYSKY NEWS is a community-supported publication. Subscribe for real-time electric aviation news and insights.
View membership

Our website

https://www.hysky.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

Powered by