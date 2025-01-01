HYSKY Society
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HYSKY Society
Our mission
HYSKY Society is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit dedicated to the decarbonization of aviation and aerospace through the use of hydrogen.
Events
Events
Event
FLYING HY 2026
Nov 4, 9:00 - 5:00 PM CST
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Event
Sponsor FLYING HY 2026
Nov 4, 9:00 - 5:00 PM CST
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More ways to support us
Membership
VIP HYSKY Connect
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Custom
H2 Aircraft Certification Course
You'll get an email with a link to the course
Learn more
Membership
HYSKY NEWS
HYSKY NEWS is a community-supported publication. Subscribe for real-time electric aviation news and insights.
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Our website
https://www.hysky.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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