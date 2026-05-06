HYSKY Society

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HYSKY Society

About this event

Sponsor FLYING HY 2026

Level 1 Sponsor
$250

Logo on event page. Logo on Zoom background. 2 tickets.

Level 2 Sponsor
$500

Logo on event page. Logo on Zoom background. Logo on event emails. 3 tickets.

Level 3 Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event page. Logo on Zoom background. Logo on event emails. Ad during Summit. 5 tickets.

Level 4 Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on event page. Logo on Zoom background. Logo on event emails. Ad during Summit. Access to attendee list. 7 tickets.

Branding Sponsor
$5,000

Press release. Logo on event page. Logo on Zoom background. Logo on event emails. Ad during Summit. Access to attendee list. 10 tickets.

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