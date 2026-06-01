Two fluffy dogs, one with a red and blue bandana, rest on a light-colored wooden floor with a leash nearby.
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I Paw D It Forward

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I Paw D It Forward

Our mission

Our Mission

At the heart of our mission is a strong belief in community. Our primary aim is to reunite lost pets with their families.

We believe in Community, and all that entails. We believe it is our responsibility to help each other when we need it. We are here to fill a void in the services available where we live with the ultimate goal of getting lost/found pets back to their owners, safely, and as soon as possible. 


Events
Events
Yacolt Mutt Strut 2026
Event
Yacolt Mutt Strut 2026
Jun 27, 9:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
26612 E Hoag St, Yacolt, WA 98675, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Cat/Kitten Spay and Neuter Fund
Donation
Cat/Kitten Spay and Neuter Fund
$0 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Donate to Change Lives of Pets in Need
Donation
Donate to Change Lives of Pets in Need
Your gift offers abandoned and neglected pets a real second chance. 🐾 Every donation helps cover medical care, safe shelter, and daily essentials for animals rescued by I Paw D It Forward.You’re helping move them from crisis to comfort—from the moment they’re brought to safety through rehabilitation and into a loving home. ❤️ Thank you for standing with us in rescue, recovery, and responsible pet care education.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.ipawditforward.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

360.606.1860

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