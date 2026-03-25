I Paw D It Forward

Hosted by

I Paw D It Forward

About this event

Yacolt Mutt Strut 2026

26612 E Hoag St

Yacolt, WA 98675, USA

Talent Show Entry
Free

Show off your furry friends special talent, style, or fun personality at the first ever Mutt Strut Talent Show!

Solo Mutt Strutter
$35

1 Walk/Runner
1 Event Tee Shirt

Tail Waggin' Sponsor
$100

1 Solo Mutt Strutter +

Your Name/Logo on social media post & event advertisements.

Dogs Best Friend
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Solo Mutt Struters +

2 Sweatshirts

Your Name/Logo on social media post & event advertisements.

Vendor Space

Opportunity to add to Goodie Bags

Furry Hero
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Solo Mutt Struters +

4 Sweatshirts

Your Name/Logo on social media post & event advertisements.

Vendor Space

Opportunity to add to Goodie Bags

Vendor Space
$40

12 x 12 space at event starts and end.

Add a donation for I Paw D It Forward

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!