Yacolt Mutt Strut 2026

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About this event
Show off your furry friends special talent, style, or fun personality at the first ever Mutt Strut Talent Show!
1 Walk/Runner
1 Event Tee Shirt
1 Solo Mutt Strutter +
Your Name/Logo on social media post & event advertisements.
4 Solo Mutt Struters +
2 Sweatshirts
Your Name/Logo on social media post & event advertisements.
Vendor Space
Opportunity to add to Goodie Bags
6 Solo Mutt Struters +
4 Sweatshirts
Your Name/Logo on social media post & event advertisements.
Vendor Space
Opportunity to add to Goodie Bags
12 x 12 space at event starts and end.
$
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