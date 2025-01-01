Illinois Affiliation of Marriage and Family Therapists

Sexual Harassment Prevention Training
In 2021, IDFPR began a new requirement for licensure renewal. Everyone renewing their license is required by IDFPR to get ONE CE in Sexual Harassment Prevention training. This means that every LMFT needs to complete a one hour training in Sexual Harassment Prevention every two years.In order to help you meet this requirement, IAMFT has created a video, led by IAMFT Board member Karen Washington, that will meet this requirement. This workshop is required at each renewal of your license and will be required in February 2025 when all LMFTs renew. Not a member yet? Consider becoming a member to benefit from the member rate. ** Please note: You are not required to make a contribution to Zeffy. In the Order box at checkout, you can select "Other" in the drop down box and enter 0.00 in the Contribution box or enter a lower amount than what Zeffy suggests.