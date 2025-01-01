Illinois Affiliation of Marriage and Family Therapists

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Continuing Education Certificates

Welcome to our Continuing Education Shop! 🛍️Here you can purchase IDFPR and/or AASECT approved CEs for qualifying events. Please double check before purchasing CEs that the ticket for the event you are purchasing CEs for does not include IDFPR CEs and/or is eligible for AASECT CEs. You will be asked to select which event you are purchasing the CEs for and will need to provide your licensure information (Name as shown on license, license #, license type, and state license is issued). If the event you are seeking CEs for is not listed in the event options then it is likely the CEs are already included in the ticket price or that event is not eligible for the CEs you are trying to purchase. Note: You must purchase a separate CE certificate for each event you are wanting to purchase CEs for. You will not be able to select multiple events for a single purchase of CEs.