Illinois Affiliation of Marriage and Family Therapists
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Illinois Affiliation of Marriage and Family Therapists

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Illinois Affiliation of Marriage and Family Therapists

Our mission

The Illinois Affiliation of Marriage and Family Therapists promotes the professional development of marriage and family therapists through education, advocacy, and networking, ensuring high standards of practice and enhancing the well-being of families in Illinois.
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Continuing Education Certificates
Welcome to our Continuing Education Shop! 🛍️Here you can purchase IDFPR and/or AASECT approved CEs for qualifying events. Please double check before purchasing CEs that the ticket for the event you are purchasing CEs for does not include IDFPR CEs and/or is eligible for AASECT CEs. You will be asked to select which event you are purchasing the CEs for and will need to provide your licensure information (Name as shown on license, license #, license type, and state license is issued). If the event you are seeking CEs for is not listed in the event options then it is likely the CEs are already included in the ticket price or that event is not eligible for the CEs you are trying to purchase. Note: You must purchase a separate CE certificate for each event you are wanting to purchase CEs for. You will not be able to select multiple events for a single purchase of CEs.
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Mandatory Reporting Training
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Mandatory Reporting Training
In addition, DCFS requires a training on Mandatory Reporting every three years. This training is not connected to your license renewal. IAMFT has created a ONE CE training on Mandatory Reporting led by IAMFT Board member Stephanie Davingman.Not a member yet? Consider becoming a member to benefit from the member rate. ** Please note: You are not required to make a contribution to Zeffy. In the Order box at checkout, you can select "Other" in the drop down box and enter 0.00 in the Contribution box or enter a lower amount than what Zeffy suggests.
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Sexual Harassment Prevention Training
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Sexual Harassment Prevention Training
In 2021, IDFPR began a new requirement for licensure renewal. Everyone renewing their license is required by IDFPR to get ONE CE in Sexual Harassment Prevention training. This means that every LMFT needs to complete a one hour training in Sexual Harassment Prevention every two years.In order to help you meet this requirement, IAMFT has created a video, led by IAMFT Board member Karen Washington, that will meet this requirement. This workshop is required at each renewal of your license and will be required in February 2025 when all LMFTs renew. Not a member yet? Consider becoming a member to benefit from the member rate. ** Please note: You are not required to make a contribution to Zeffy. In the Order box at checkout, you can select "Other" in the drop down box and enter 0.00 in the Contribution box or enter a lower amount than what Zeffy suggests.
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Our website

https://www.iamft.org/

Contact information

Contact the appropriate email account for relevant inquiries & issues:

CE Certificate - [email protected]

Conference - [email protected]

Executive Director - [email protected]

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