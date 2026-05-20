Membership

Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester (IACAW) Memberships

Join IACAW: Celebrate Culture, Build CommunitySince 1973, the Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester (IACAW) has been the leading organization connecting Indian American families in Westchester. Through vibrant cultural events, youth programs, and senior activities, IACAW preserves Indian heritage, fosters pride, and builds lasting community bonds.Why Join?Stay Connected: Celebrate our rich culture with like-minded families.Exclusive Benefits: Enjoy discounted event access and networking opportunities.Empower Youth: Leadership, advocacy, and cultural pride programs for teens.Support Seniors: Engaging programs that promote lifelong learning and well-being.Be Part of a Legacy: Help preserve and share Indian traditions for future generations.Membership OptionsLife Membership: $500/family | $350/singleAnnual Membership: $50/year per family* | $35/year per single (*: Family includes Parents and Kids under age 18); Associate Membership: $50/year per family (outside Westchester)Your membership strengthens our community and preserves our cultural heritage. Join today and make an impact!