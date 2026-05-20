Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester
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Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester

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Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester

Our mission

The Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester fosters cultural awareness and community engagement through events, education, and celebration of Indian heritage, promoting unity and diversity within the local community.
Events
Events
IADL Self Defense Classes Registration
Event
IADL Self Defense Classes Registration
May 20 - Dec 16 | 31 dates & times
18 Center St, Ardsley, NY 10502, USA
Get your tickets
IACAW Cooking Contest 2026
Event
IACAW Cooking Contest 2026
Jun 7, 11:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
1 Croton Point Ave, Croton-On-Hudson, NY 10520, USA
Get your tickets
IACAW PICNIC 2026
Event
IACAW PICNIC 2026
Jun 7, 11:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
1 Croton Point Ave, Croton-On-Hudson, NY 10520, USA
Get your tickets
Event
2026 HIF Vendor Application
Aug 2, 12:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla, NY 10595, USA
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More ways to support us
Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester (IACAW) Memberships
Membership
Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester (IACAW) Memberships
Join IACAW: Celebrate Culture, Build CommunitySince 1973, the Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester (IACAW) has been the leading organization connecting Indian American families in Westchester. Through vibrant cultural events, youth programs, and senior activities, IACAW preserves Indian heritage, fosters pride, and builds lasting community bonds.Why Join?Stay Connected: Celebrate our rich culture with like-minded families.Exclusive Benefits: Enjoy discounted event access and networking opportunities.Empower Youth: Leadership, advocacy, and cultural pride programs for teens.Support Seniors: Engaging programs that promote lifelong learning and well-being.Be Part of a Legacy: Help preserve and share Indian traditions for future generations.Membership OptionsLife Membership: $500/family | $350/singleAnnual Membership: $50/year per family* | $35/year per single (*: Family includes Parents and Kids under age 18); Associate Membership: $50/year per family (outside Westchester)Your membership strengthens our community and preserves our cultural heritage. Join today and make an impact!
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Our website

https://iacaw.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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