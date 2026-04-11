Indian Trail Church of God

Indian Trail Church of God

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Our mission

Indian Trail Church of God fosters community through worship, outreach, and service, aiming to spread love and hope while empowering individuals to grow spiritually and connect with one another.
Past events
Past events
REFINE GLR Women's Conference 2026!
Event
REFINE GLR Women's Conference 2026!
Apr 10, 7:00 PM - Apr 11, 3:00 PM CDT
2111 Butterfield Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515, USA
GLR's STRONG Resurrection Men's Breakfast
Event
GLR's STRONG Resurrection Men's Breakfast
Mar 28, 9:30 - 1:00 PM CDT
625 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60660, USA
ITC Couple's Valentine's Day Dinner!
Event
ITC Couple's Valentine's Day Dinner!
Feb 14, 6:00 PM - Mar 11, 9:30 PM CDT
1091 E Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL 60505, USA
ITC Christmas Dinner
Event
ITC Christmas Dinner
Dec 28, 6:00 - 8:30 PM CST
4000 Fox Valley Center Dr, Aurora, IL 60504, USA
More ways to support us
IT Women's Small Group Jan 2026 - The Joy of Seeking God First
Event
IT Women's Small Group Jan 2026 - The Joy of Seeking God First
We are so excited for the upcoming 6-week IT Women's Bible Study Group starting January 2026 , where we will be focusing on The Joy of Seeking God First. It will be a powerful time for deep spiritual growth in a safe, welcoming space to find hope, purpose and strength in God's Word, and most importantly learning how to draw from God the strength we need to get through life's challenges and the increase in spiritual warfare in these End Times. There will be a workbook provided for this 6 week session, and the cost is $20 to join. It will be held biweekly on Tuesday evenings - starting January 13, 2026 from 6-7:30PM. (Jan 13-March 24, 2026)We look forward to seeing you there! God Bless you.
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Our website

https://www.indiantrailcog.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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