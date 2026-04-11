Indian Trail Church of God

Event

IT Women's Small Group Jan 2026 - The Joy of Seeking God First

We are so excited for the upcoming 6-week IT Women's Bible Study Group starting January 2026 , where we will be focusing on The Joy of Seeking God First. It will be a powerful time for deep spiritual growth in a safe, welcoming space to find hope, purpose and strength in God's Word, and most importantly learning how to draw from God the strength we need to get through life's challenges and the increase in spiritual warfare in these End Times. There will be a workbook provided for this 6 week session, and the cost is $20 to join. It will be held biweekly on Tuesday evenings - starting January 13, 2026 from 6-7:30PM. (Jan 13-March 24, 2026)We look forward to seeing you there! God Bless you.