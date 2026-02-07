Indian Trail Church of God

Hosted by

Indian Trail Church of God

About this event

REFINE GLR Women's Conference 2026!

2111 Butterfield Rd

Downers Grove, IL 60515, USA

1 Person Per Room
$210

Cost is per person. Price includes: Conference fee, 1-night hotel stay, Saturday breakfast and lunch buffet.

2 Person Per Room
$140

Cost is per person. Price includes: Conference fee, 1-night hotel stay, Saturday breakfast and lunch buffet.

3 Person Per Room
$125

Cost is per person. Price includes: Conference fee, 1-night hotel stay, Saturday breakfast and lunch buffet.

4 Person Per Room
$110

Cost is per person. Price includes: Conference fee, 1-night hotel stay, Saturday breakfast and lunch buffet.

Conference Only
$75

Cost is per person. ONLY includes conference and lunch buffet.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!