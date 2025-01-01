Indiana Alliance of Hazardous Materials Responders, INC.

Membership

Indiana Alliance of Hazardous Materials Responders - 2026 Membership

Join the Indiana Alliance of Hazardous Materials Responders (IAHMR)Empowering Indiana’s Hazmat Community — Together.The Indiana Alliance of Hazardous Materials Responders (IAHMR) invites public safety professionals, emergency response teams, and industry partners to join our growing statewide network of hazardous materials responders. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, IAHMR is dedicated to uniting professionals who share a common goal — to promote safety, collaboration, and professional excellence in hazardous materials response across Indiana.Why Join IAHMR?Professional Growth: Access specialized training and the annual Indiana Hazmat Conference.Networking: Connect with responders, industry experts, and agencies across Indiana.Advocacy: Be part of a unified voice supporting hazmat professionals statewide.Leadership: Serve on committees, vote, or hold office to help guide IAHMR’s mission.