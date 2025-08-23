Insight Chamber Players Inc
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Insight Chamber Players Inc

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Insight Chamber Players Inc

Our mission

Insight Chamber Players Inc fosters a vibrant community through chamber music, providing fair compensation for musicians and enriching cultural experiences. They support innovative performances and engage audiences to appreciate the art of music.
Events
Events
Parallax Concerts 2026-2027 Fundraising Party & Season Announcement
Event
Parallax Concerts 2026-2027 Fundraising Party & Season Announcement
May 29, 7:00 - 10:00 PM PDT
Atelier Kromatica 182 Shipley St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
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Haven't I Heard That Before? | Guest Recital Daniel Anastasio
Event
Haven't I Heard That Before? | Guest Recital Daniel Anastasio
Jun 6 - Jun 7 | 2 dates & times
Clocktower Salon 461 2nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
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More ways to support us
Be a part of history
Donation
Be a part of history
The essence of Insight Chamber Players' concerts depends on our vibrant audience. We depend on our brilliant network of Insight friends and family to support our mission. The legacy of the Arts has always been dependent on key patrons who supported artistic luminaries's voicesWe also offer corporate matching through Benevity. If you have any questions or would like to make a contribution via check, please contact [email protected] membership will directly fund:Fair pay for high caliber musiciansFood & drinksPrinting programsSubsidized Tickets
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Our website

https://insightchamber.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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