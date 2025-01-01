Inspiration House Foundation
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Inspiration House Foundation

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Inspiration House Foundation

Our mission

Inspiration House Foundation honors the legacy of the late poet and cultural leader Peter J. Harris by empowering artists of all media to create transformative works. We support projects that foster social change, healing, and joy, ensuring that art leads the way to a more just and vibrant world.

More ways to support us
Seeds of Inspiration: Growing Joy In Action
Donation
Seeds of Inspiration: Growing Joy In Action
$2,751 of $5,000 goal
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Inspiration House Founding Circle of Supporters
Membership
Inspiration House Founding Circle of Supporters
Become a Founding Supporter of the Inspiration House FoundationThe Inspiration House Foundation Founding Supporter Program is an opportunity to help build a lasting legacy from the ground up. Through a recurring monthly gift, Founding Supporters provide the steady foundation needed to preserve the literary and cultural contributions of Peter J. Harris, support artists and creative changemakers, and expand programs that inspire joy, healing, and community transformation.Founding Supporters are more than donors—they are partners in shaping the future of the Foundation and ensuring that inspiration continues to grow for generations to come.
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Contact information

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