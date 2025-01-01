Membership

Inspiration House Founding Circle of Supporters

Become a Founding Supporter of the Inspiration House FoundationThe Inspiration House Foundation Founding Supporter Program is an opportunity to help build a lasting legacy from the ground up. Through a recurring monthly gift, Founding Supporters provide the steady foundation needed to preserve the literary and cultural contributions of Peter J. Harris, support artists and creative changemakers, and expand programs that inspire joy, healing, and community transformation.Founding Supporters are more than donors—they are partners in shaping the future of the Foundation and ensuring that inspiration continues to grow for generations to come.